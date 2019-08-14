OnePlus Officially Confirmed Oneplus TV Name And Logo: Expected To Launch In September 2019 News oi-Vivek

On the OnePlus Community Forum, the company has officially unveiled the name and the logo of the upcoming smart TV series. The company will call it as the OnePlus TV and the logo looks a bit similar to the company's smartphone logo. Here is everything you need to know about the next product launch from OnePlus.

OnePlus started to teasing the launch of its smart TV in 2018 and after almost a year the company has settled on the OnePlus TV logo. The company claims that the name OnePlus TV is inspired from the its "Never Settle" philosophy.

A few weeks ago, the company challengened the fans on its Forum to guess the name of its smart TV series. Now, the company has announced that the first person who guessed the name correctly will get a free OnePlus TV.

As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date or the models offered under the OnePlus TV series. However, considering the recent leaks and speculations, the brand is most likely to launch 4K televisions with different types of panels like LCD and LED at different price points.

Just like the OnePlus smartphones, the smart TVs are also expected to run on Android OS with Oxygen OS customized to big-screens. The company is most likely to announce the first set of smart TVs in Q3 2019 and India will one be of the first markets to receive these products.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus TV Series

Xiaomi started to affordable smart TV revolution in India by offering 1080p and 4K televisions at a reasonable price. Now, OnePlus is also eying for the India smart TV market and the company is most likely to compete in the premium segment against the players like Sony, Samsung, and LG. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus TV.

