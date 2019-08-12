Just In
OnePlus May Launch A Range Of Its Smart TVs On September 26
OnePlus is keen on expanding its product portfolio. And, it seems the brand might introduce a range of Smart TVs on September 26, 2019, a report claims. These TVs have already undergone Bluetooth SIG certification, which revealed that any one of them could sport a TPV display panel. Going with another source of information, the brand might also launch an OLED TV.
Expected Specifications Of OnePlus TVs
These Smart TVs from OnePlus might come in four different screen sizes, comprising a 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and a 75-inch. They are supposed to feature 4K HDR screens, along with premium designs. The company is expected to launch these TVs with an AI-powered voice assistant. However, there is no clarity whether it will be Google Assistant, Alexa, or an in-house solution.
They are likely to run Android operating system out-of-the-box and come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity aspect. They will also act as smart hubs, just to have easier control over smartphones and other electronic products.
OnePlus Recent Smartphone Launches
The brand has recently launched its OnePlus 7, 7 Pro smartphones. While OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a 60Hz FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), the 7 Pro has a 90Hz AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. Both the devices are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoCs, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants. Both run Android 9(Pie) which is topped by the company's OxygenOS 9.5, out-of-the-box.
OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup of a 48MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. It is fitted with a 16MP at the front and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is housed with a 3,700mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support. Whereas, the 7 Pro boards a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP at its rear and has the same front camera as seen on OnePlus 7. Lastly, it is backed with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.
(Source)
