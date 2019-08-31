Just In
OnePlus Android TV To Offer Support For Built-in Google Assistant And Chromecast
OnePlus has finally revealed some concrete information about its upcoming smart TV for the Indian market. The India-exclusive OnePlus TV will be an Android TV device and will offer support for the Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and Google Play. OnePlus also mentioned that the brand will extend its smartphone UI work with Google to its smart TV segment.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau mentioned in his recent post that the brand is working closely with Google to ensure Android TV updates for at least 3 years. The upcoming Android TV will interact and seamlessly connect with your Android phone. As the smart TV is touted to feature built-in Google Assistant, it will allow you to stream media content and access content such as news, weather forecast, calendar information via just voice commands.
OnePlus wants to establish an IoT ecosystem and the smart TV is going to be the first step in the journey. The choice of Android as the underlying operating system seems quite natural as it is the only running OS that can help OnePlus create a viable and functional IoT ecosystem.
Like Xiaomi, OnePlus can also unveil a range of IoT-enabled products. We can expect OnePlus to introduce smart lights, smart speakers and other IoT-enabled products in the coming year.
Earlier this week, OnePlus announced 'Notify Me' registrations availability on Amazon.in for the upcoming smart TV. A dedicated page has been setup on Amazon.in to offer the latest updates on OnePlus' first-ever TV up until launch and open sales.
As noted, OnePlus TV is expected to sport a 55-inch QLED panel. If some previous reports are to be believed, OnePlus wants to compete with Samsung, LG and Sony and will sell the smart TV in a premium price-segment. The premium price-tag can likely create issues for the brand to sell its smart TV in the price-conscious market like India where TV leaders like LG are selling some amazing big-screen TVs in sub 50K price segment.
It remains to be seen how the Indian users will respond to such pricing from a Chinese brand. If the Chinese brand manages to give a quality product, consumers might not hold back from investing in a OnePlus TV as the company has already created a position in the Indian market due to its performance-driven smartphones.
