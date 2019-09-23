Just In
- 25 min ago Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha 108 MP Camera Sensor Confirmed: Highest Resolution Smartphone Camera
-
- 33 min ago Apple Watch Saves Another Life: An Inspiring Facebook story
- 44 min ago Realme X2 Display Renders Confirmed Ahead Of September 24 Launch
- 52 min ago Vivo U10 Price Leaks: Could Debut From Rs. 8,000
Don't Miss
- Automobiles New 2020 Force Gurkha 3-Door Seen Testing In India Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Kriti Sanon’s Purple Hued Rosette Pantsuit Is A Must-Buy For Working Professionals
- News Direct link to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Call letter, important update on appointment letter
- Finance Hotel Stocks Gain After Corporate And GST Tax Rate Cut
- Movies Shahid Kapoor SLAMS Kabir Singh Criticism: No One Brought Up Baazigar When SRK Killed Shilpa Shetty
- Sports La Liga: Benzema helps Real Madrid go level with Athletic Bilbao
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
- Travel How To Spend 3 Days In Goa: A Complete Travel Guide
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 4,999
If budget concerns you, you can look forward to buying smartphones under Rs. 4,999 which will offer you a decent multitasking experience. These devices will be offered by Flipkart at furthermore discounted price options during the portal's Big Billion Day sale. These cheaper devices can be found in the list below.
Offers given by Flipkart are extra discounts, no-cost EMI options, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.
Notably, the Plus members can get the benefit of purchasing these devices with early access of four hours before the sale starts.
Motorola Moto X
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch 720p Display
- 1.7 GHz Dual Core Snapdragon S4 Pro Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- Nano SIM
- 10MP Camera
- 2MP Front Facing Camera
- 16 GB On-Board Storage
- NFC Support
- Android 4.4
- 2200 MAh Battery
Swipe Elite
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 1 GB RAM | 8 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 12.7 cm (5 inch) FWVGA Display
- 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
- 2500 mAh Li-ion Battery
- ARM Cortex A7 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
Meizu M6T
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with Flyme OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13-megapixel rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Coolpad Note 3S
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.36GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 415 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM Support
- 13MP Primary Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth
- USB OTG
- 2500 MAh Battery
InFocus Turbo 5s
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,648
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,935
-
13,990
-
5,990
-
19,990
-
11,268
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
29,900
-
25,000