    Best Premium Smartphones With Reverse Wireless Charging Support

    If you want to buy a premium smartphone with reverse wireless charging support, you must follow the given list. This charging aspect comes with several pros. With reverse wireless charging, the battery capacity of your device will increase. The reverse wireless charging also reduces the number of chargers. It enables not only the transfer of power between the devices but will also create sync in between these devices.

    Best Reverse Wireless Charging
     

    The reverse wireless charging also has some cons. The charging is not so fast. To have this feature, the device should be Qi wireless charging compatible. It is a time-consuming process and takes nearly four times the normal time to charge your device, as the power transfer is slow. It also lets faster draining of the battery.

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    MRP: Rs. 61,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 49,000
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10e
     

    MRP: Rs. 50,100
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 69,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery
    Huawei Mate 30 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2400 x 1176 pixels) FHD+ flex OLED Display with 18.4:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 990 (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.09 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.86 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
    • HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
    • 40MP ( Cine Camera, f/1.8 aperture) + 40 MP (SuperSensing Camera, f/1.6 aperture, OIS) + 8 MP (Telephoto Camera, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x Optical Zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom3 and up to 30x Digital Zoom)+3D Depth Sensing Camera supports Autofocus (phase focus, contrast focus), supports AIS (HUAWEI AI Image Stabilization), 7680fps ultra slow motion, 4k HDR+ time-lapse
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery
    Huawei P30 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 71,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery

