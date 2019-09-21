Best Premium Smartphones With Reverse Wireless Charging Support Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you want to buy a premium smartphone with reverse wireless charging support, you must follow the given list. This charging aspect comes with several pros. With reverse wireless charging, the battery capacity of your device will increase. The reverse wireless charging also reduces the number of chargers. It enables not only the transfer of power between the devices but will also create sync in between these devices.

The reverse wireless charging also has some cons. The charging is not so fast. To have this feature, the device should be Qi wireless charging compatible. It is a time-consuming process and takes nearly four times the normal time to charge your device, as the power transfer is slow. It also lets faster draining of the battery. Samsung Galaxy S10 MRP: Rs. 61,900

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus MRP: Rs. 49,000

Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10e MRP: Rs. 50,100

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3100 MAh Battery MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging Huawei Mate 20 Pro MRP: Rs. 69,990

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery Huawei Mate 30 Pro Key Specs 6.53-inch (2400 x 1176 pixels) FHD+ flex OLED Display with 18.4:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 990 (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.09 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.86 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

40MP ( Cine Camera, f/1.8 aperture) + 40 MP (SuperSensing Camera, f/1.6 aperture, OIS) + 8 MP (Telephoto Camera, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x Optical Zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom3 and up to 30x Digital Zoom)+3D Depth Sensing Camera supports Autofocus (phase focus, contrast focus), supports AIS (HUAWEI AI Image Stabilization), 7680fps ultra slow motion, 4k HDR+ time-lapse

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1)

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery Huawei P30 Pro MRP: Rs. 71,990

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

