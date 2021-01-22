Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Super Over Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Naveen Chandra Starrer
- News TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet
- Lifestyle Airport Fashion: Zareen Khan And Amyra Dastur Make Heads Turn In Their Stylish Outfits, Pick Your Favourite!
- Finance Earning Income From Social Media Platform: Here Is How Tax Implication Arises On Such Income
- Sports Rumour Has It: Zidane facing questions at Real Madrid, Pogba set to stay at Man Utd
- Automobiles 2021 KTM 890 Duke Globally Unveiled: Will It Come To India?
- Education Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 10th SSC And Class 12th HSC Exam Dates
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the one-stop shopping destination for all needs, be it kitchen goods or new gadgets. or clothing to up your style game. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale extends discounts and sale offers to smart TVs. We've listed some of the best smart TVs and their discount prices at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, making it an irresistible offer.
Up To 15% Off On Mi TVs
Xiaomi has emerged as one of the most popular brands in India. If you're looking for a new smart TV, you can check out Mi TVs at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The sale is offering up to 15 percent discount for these smart TVs.
Up To 25% Off On Oneplus TVs
OnePlus is one of the premium brands for both smartphones and smart TVs. Offering an immersive viewing experience, the OnePlus TV makes a great choice to buy. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering up to a 25 percent discount.
Up To 35% Off On Sony TVs
Sony is one of the top brands when it comes to TVs. Its diverse offering with HD resolution is an attractive choice. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering Sony TVs with up to a 35 percent price cut.
Up To 40% Off On Samsung TVs
Samsung joins the list of smart TVs on discount at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can now get a new Samsung smart TV with up to a 40 percent discount. The wide range of choices here includes affordable to premium Samsung TVs.
Up To 40% Off On TCL TVs
TCL TVs like the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is now available for only Rs. 25,999 at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings in up to a 40 percent price cut on TCL TVs.
Up To 40% Off On LG TVs
LG is another popular brand for TVs and other home appliances. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is bringing in up to a 40 percent price cut on LG TVs. For instance, the LG 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV is now available only for Rs. 34,989.
Up To 45% Off On Onida And Akai And More Brands
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale also includes discounts on several other brands like Onida, Akai, and so on. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering up to 45 percent off on these branded smart TVs with HD resolution and above.
Up To 40% Off On Vu TVs
Vu is one of the latest brands to shine in India. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering up to a 40 percent price cut on Vu TVs, making it one of the most attractive purchases.
Up To 30% Off On Hisense TVs
Hisense TVs are also on a discount at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Amazon is offering up to 30 percent price off on Hisense TVs, giving users a chance to buy at a deal-breaking sale.
Up To 35% Off On Kevin TVs
Lastly, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is also offering up to 35 percent discount on Kevin TVs that offer HD resolution and above for a complete viewing experience.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556