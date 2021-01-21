Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals And Discount Offers On Mid Range Smartphones

Starting with Samsung smartphones, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has some attractive deals for Samsung mid-range devices. The Samsung Galaxy A51 gets 25 percent off and the Galaxy A31 gets a 25 percent price cut. Also, the Samsung Galaxy M11 gets an 11 percent discount.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 gets a 21 percent price cut and the Galaxy M21 gets 22 percent off. Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy S21s, which is now available with an 8 percent price cut. Also, mid-range smartphones like the Vivo Y51 gets an 18 percent discount at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is also offering a 20 percent price cut on the iPhone 7, making it one of the best deals. Plus, the Amazon sale is offering the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro with 19 percent and 20 percent discounts. Lastly, the LG W30 Pro gets an 18 percent price cut at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

18% Off On Vivo Y51

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging

19% Off On Oppo F17

Key Specs