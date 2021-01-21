Just In
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals And Discount Offers On Mid Range Smartphones
India is all set to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day. Joining the celebrations are the offers and discounts from popular e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is bringing in several price cut deals on mid-range smartphones. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A51, Vivo V51, Oppo F17, and others get a massive price cut at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
Starting with Samsung smartphones, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has some attractive deals for Samsung mid-range devices. The Samsung Galaxy A51 gets 25 percent off and the Galaxy A31 gets a 25 percent price cut. Also, the Samsung Galaxy M11 gets an 11 percent discount.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 gets a 21 percent price cut and the Galaxy M21 gets 22 percent off. Adding to the list is the Samsung Galaxy S21s, which is now available with an 8 percent price cut. Also, mid-range smartphones like the Vivo Y51 gets an 18 percent discount at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is also offering a 20 percent price cut on the iPhone 7, making it one of the best deals. Plus, the Amazon sale is offering the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro with 19 percent and 20 percent discounts. Lastly, the LG W30 Pro gets an 18 percent price cut at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
18% Off On Vivo Y51
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
11% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging
19% Off On Oppo F17
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
