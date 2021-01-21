Samsung GRAND REPUBLIC DAY Offers 2021: Galaxy M51, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy F41 And More

The Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale 2021 includes a plethora of offers like never before on popular Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy M51, M31, M21, Galaxy A71, Galaxy Z Fold2, Note20, S20 FE, and the Note10 Lite.

Let's have a look at the offers in detail:

Upto 20 % Off On New Arrival Galaxy S21 l S21+ l S21 Ultra 5G

(From Rs. 17.42/month for 12 months or Rs. 209.00 with exchange*)

Key Specs

S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

S21 Ultra - 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

S21 and S21 + 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP + 10MP front camera

S21 Ultra - 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE,

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery

23% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Upto 40% Off On Galaxy S20 FE | S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4500 MAh Battery

Upto 10% Off On Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with OneUI

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery

29% Off On Galaxy Z Flip

(From Rs. 746.06/month for 18 months or Rs. 13,429.00 with exchange*)

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3300 MAh Battery

18% Off On Note10 Lite (8GB) at Rs. 30,149

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

21% Off On Galaxy A71 (8GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

29% Off On Galaxy F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

21% Off On Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Key Specs

7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with One UI 2.5

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

17% Off On Galaxy A21s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

23% Off On Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Galaxy A31 (6GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

13% Off On Galaxy M02s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

25% Off On Galaxy M01

Key Specs