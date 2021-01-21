Just In
Samsung GRAND REPUBLIC DAY Offers 2021: Galaxy M51, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy F41 And More
Republic Day is just around the corner and many e-commerce platforms have already kicked-off exciting sales for their customers. Similarly, Samsung has also commenced its Grand Republic Day Sale from January 19th and will last through January 24th. The sale brings many luring offers on mobile phones, earphones, watches, buds, and home appliances.
The Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale 2021 includes a plethora of offers like never before on popular Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy M51, M31, M21, Galaxy A71, Galaxy Z Fold2, Note20, S20 FE, and the Note10 Lite.
Let's have a look at the offers in detail:
Upto 20 % Off On New Arrival Galaxy S21 l S21+ l S21 Ultra 5G
(From Rs. 17.42/month for 12 months or Rs. 209.00 with exchange*)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- S21 Ultra - 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- S21 and S21 + 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP + 10MP front camera
- S21 Ultra - 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE,
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery
23% Off On Samsung Galaxy M51
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
22% Off On Samsung Galaxy M21
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Upto 40% Off On Galaxy S20 FE | S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4500 MAh Battery
Upto 10% Off On Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
29% Off On Galaxy Z Flip
(From Rs. 746.06/month for 18 months or Rs. 13,429.00 with exchange*)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3300 MAh Battery
18% Off On Note10 Lite (8GB) at Rs. 30,149
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
21% Off On Galaxy A71 (8GB RAM)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP Rear Camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
29% Off On Galaxy F41
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
21% Off On Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
17% Off On Galaxy A21s
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
23% Off On Galaxy M11
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
25% Off On Galaxy A31 (6GB RAM)
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
13% Off On Galaxy M02s
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
25% Off On Galaxy M01
Key Specs
Key Specs
- 5.7 HD+ Display
- 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
