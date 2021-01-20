Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s And More

Now, we are back with the list of Samsung smartphones that you will be able to buy with a cheaper price tag during the sale. If the new-generation Galaxy S21 series is what you are interested in, then this is the right time to strike the deal. The Galaxy S21 Ultra can be availed with a discount on Flipkart. You can also get your hands on the other flagship-grade Samsung smartphones such as the GalaxyS20 Plus and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with a lower price tag. Also, the Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, and the Galaxy A31 will be available with a price cut as a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

25% Off On Samsung F41

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Offer:

Bank Offer Rs. 10,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank OfferPay Rs. 35,100 less now with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. Valid on Credit Card, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

Special PriceExtra Rs. 23,000 off(price inclusive of discount)

Partner OfferGet Watch Active at Rs. 990 or Samsung Benefit E-voucher worth Rs. 10,000 and a Smart Tag

No cost EMI Rs. 9,750/month. Standard EMI also available

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display, 515 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz), up to 1500 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera with ISOCELL HM3 sensor, LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

45% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

35% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

16% Off On Samsung A21s

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On Samsung A51

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs