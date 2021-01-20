Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s And More
Flipkart has officially kick-started the Big Saving Days sale where it is offering discounts on smartphone and their accessories besides other range of goods and products. The company has been offering smartphones from different brands with price cuts and other offers such as exchange bonus and no-cost EMIs. Just a few days ago, we listed down the samsung smartphones which were available with discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Now, we are back with the list of Samsung smartphones that you will be able to buy with a cheaper price tag during the sale. If the new-generation Galaxy S21 series is what you are interested in, then this is the right time to strike the deal. The Galaxy S21 Ultra can be availed with a discount on Flipkart. You can also get your hands on the other flagship-grade Samsung smartphones such as the GalaxyS20 Plus and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with a lower price tag. Also, the Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, and the Galaxy A31 will be available with a price cut as a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
25% Off On Samsung F41
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Offer:
- Bank Offer Rs. 10,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank OfferPay Rs. 35,100 less now with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. Valid on Credit Card, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.
- Special PriceExtra Rs. 23,000 off(price inclusive of discount)
- Partner OfferGet Watch Active at Rs. 990 or Samsung Benefit E-voucher worth Rs. 10,000 and a Smart Tag
- No cost EMI Rs. 9,750/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display, 515 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz), up to 1500 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera with ISOCELL HM3 sensor, LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps
- 40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
45% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
35% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
16% Off On Samsung A21s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
19% Off On Samsung A51
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
