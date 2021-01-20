Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones

If you are looking for premium smartphones, then you can check out the offers that are available for you on Amazon India. What's interesting is that you can get a 10% instant discount on using an SBI card for the purchase. Notably, the maximum discount you can get is up to Rs. 1,500 provided you use the card for a purchase value of a minimum of Rs. 5,000. Check out the offers on premium smartphones that you can get right now on Amazon from here.

40% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

19% Off On Oneplus 7T PRO Haze Blue

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

17% Off On Mi 10

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

4780 MAh Battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

7% Off On OPPO Find X2

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200mAh Battery

8% Off On Oppo Reno4 Pro

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3300 MAh Battery

14% Off On LG Wing (Illusion Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2440 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio P-OLED display, 3.9-inch (1240 x 1080 pixels) 1.15:1 G-OLED second screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP pop-up front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

20% Off On Vivo X50

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

Snapdragon 730 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+13MP+5MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery

2% Off On New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs