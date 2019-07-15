Amazon Prime Day Offers On 50-Inch And 55-Inch Smart TVs

ENGLISH

    The brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Kodak, and some more have been successfully manufacturing out some smart TVs at their cheaper price points. Eventually, giving tougher competition to a few brands which are renowned for producing expensive TVs. As per the latest sale so-called "Amazon Prime Day", now users can buy these smart TVs at even better deals. You can get 50 and 55 inches TVs just under Rs. 40,000 in India.

    Amazon Prime Day Offers on 50 Inches and 55 Inches Smart TVs to Buy

     

    The offers by Amazon on these smart TVs that are priced under Rs. 40,000 are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, bigger exchange and cashback offers, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and up to Rs. 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharge, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

    The users can also get a GST invoice while buying these smart TVs, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases. There are plenty more attractive deals which will make the purchasing of 50 and 55- inches based smart TVs an easier task.

    TCL 138.71 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD LED Smart Certified Android TV L55P2MUS (Gold)

    Available Price: Rs 38,999
    Key Specs

    • Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Display: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Pro
    • Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Pre-installed Apps | Screen Mirroring | Android Marshmallow OS | MTK Processor | Voice Search | Built-in Chromecast
    • Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Port to connect laptops
    • Sound : 16 Watts output | DTS Premium and Dolby Audio
    Sanyo 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV XT-49A081U (Dark Grey)
     

    Sanyo 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV XT-49A081U (Dark Grey)

    Available Price: Rs 35,999
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    • Display: IPS 4K Display | 1.07 Billion colour palette | HDR 10
    • Sound: 20W Output | Dolby Digital | Sound Out Feature for Home Theater systems
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Smart TV Features: Google Certified Android TV | Android Oreo 8.0 | Voice Search through Google Assistant | Chromecast Built-in

    Mi LED TV 4A PRO 123.2 cm (49) Full HD Android TV (Black)

    Available Price: Rs 29,999
    Key Specs

    • Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound: 20 W output | DTS-HD sound
    • Smart TV features : | PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration | Chromecast built-in | 700,000+ hrs of Content | Mi Remote with Google voice search | Content across 15 languages | Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, Play Music | Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Hooq, TVF, Epic ON, Flickstree| Prime Video coming soon | Mi Remote controls TV, set-top box and smart home devices eg. Mi Air Purifier

    Haier 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD LED TV LE55B9500U (Black)

    Available Price: Rs 39,999
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output | Surround Sound
    • Display : UHD | LED panel
    • Warranty Information: 3 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

    Kodak 124 cm (50 Inches) Full HD LED TV 50FHDX900s (Black) | with Fire TV Stick offer

    Available Price: Rs 22,990
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Display: Full DH | wide viewing angles | A+ Grade IPS panel
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Automatic Volume Level

    VU 126 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50 OA (Silver) (2019 Model)

    Available Price: Rs 39,990
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
    • Display: Ultra HD 4K | A+ Grade IPS Panel | Premium Finish Design
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 RF Port
    • SmartTV Features: Android based Smart TV - Quad core processor(1.5 GB of RAM & 16 GB ROM) | Supporting Application : Netflix, Hotstar & YouTube
    • Sound: 20 Watts Output | In-built box speakers

