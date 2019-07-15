Amazon Prime Day Offers On 50-Inch And 55-Inch Smart TVs Features oi-Harish Kumar

The brands like Xiaomi, TCL, Kodak, and some more have been successfully manufacturing out some smart TVs at their cheaper price points. Eventually, giving tougher competition to a few brands which are renowned for producing expensive TVs. As per the latest sale so-called "Amazon Prime Day", now users can buy these smart TVs at even better deals. You can get 50 and 55 inches TVs just under Rs. 40,000 in India.

The offers by Amazon on these smart TVs that are priced under Rs. 40,000 are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, bigger exchange and cashback offers, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and up to Rs. 1,100 back on Redbus, Goibibo, 1mg, Faasos and on recharge, bills & money transfers on Amazon.

The users can also get a GST invoice while buying these smart TVs, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases. There are plenty more attractive deals which will make the purchasing of 50 and 55- inches based smart TVs an easier task.

TCL 138.71 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD LED Smart Certified Android TV L55P2MUS (Gold) Available Price: Rs 38,999

Key Specs Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: 4K Ultra HD | HDR Pro

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Pre-installed Apps | Screen Mirroring | Android Marshmallow OS | MTK Processor | Voice Search | Built-in Chromecast

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 VGA Port to connect laptops

Sound : 16 Watts output | DTS Premium and Dolby Audio Sanyo 123 cm (49 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV XT-49A081U (Dark Grey) Available Price: Rs 35,999

Key Specs

Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Display: IPS 4K Display | 1.07 Billion colour palette | HDR 10

Sound: 20W Output | Dolby Digital | Sound Out Feature for Home Theater systems

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Smart TV Features: Google Certified Android TV | Android Oreo 8.0 | Voice Search through Google Assistant | Chromecast Built-in Mi LED TV 4A PRO 123.2 cm (49) Full HD Android TV (Black) Available Price: Rs 29,999

Key Specs

Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 W output | DTS-HD sound

Smart TV features : | PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration | Chromecast built-in | 700,000+ hrs of Content | Mi Remote with Google voice search | Content across 15 languages | Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, Play Music | Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Hooq, TVF, Epic ON, Flickstree| Prime Video coming soon | Mi Remote controls TV, set-top box and smart home devices eg. Mi Air Purifier Haier 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD LED TV LE55B9500U (Black) Available Price: Rs 39,999

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Surround Sound

Display : UHD | LED panel

Warranty Information: 3 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase Kodak 124 cm (50 Inches) Full HD LED TV 50FHDX900s (Black) | with Fire TV Stick offer Available Price: Rs 22,990

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: Full DH | wide viewing angles | A+ Grade IPS panel

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Automatic Volume Level VU 126 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50 OA (Silver) (2019 Model) Available Price: Rs 39,990

Key Specs

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display: Ultra HD 4K | A+ Grade IPS Panel | Premium Finish Design

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 RF Port

SmartTV Features: Android based Smart TV - Quad core processor(1.5 GB of RAM & 16 GB ROM) | Supporting Application : Netflix, Hotstar & YouTube

Sound: 20 Watts Output | In-built box speakers

Best Mobiles in India