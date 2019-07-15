ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day, a much-awaited sale finally starts from today(15th July) which will last on 16th July. The sale offers incredible deals covering exchange, cashback plans, extra discounts, and more on the devices and other products. Those who are keen on having Xiaomi phones can also avail some of them at greater offers.

    During Amazon Prime Day sale, the users will get some best deals. These are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The consumers can also get a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

    There are a few more attractive deals, which will also help you in saving your extra chunks. Find a list of some Xiaomi devices below, which you can look forward to buying via Amazon under Prime day sale.

    18% off on Redmi 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    43% off on Xiaomi Mi A2
     

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

    25% off on Redmi Y3

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    18% off on Redmi Y2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    11% off on Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camer
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    22% off on Redmi 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

