Amazon Prime Day Sale – Get 50% Off Galaxy A8 And Other Mid-range Smartphones

The Amazon Prime Day sale which is just about to begin looks highly glorified for some mid-range smartphones. There has been a steep rise in the number of users, who prefer mid-range phones over premium devices. And due to the current offers unveiled by Amazon, the users will get even more tempted for the mid-segment priced devices. To summarize, you can avail these phones with up to 50% off via Amazon.

The offers given by Amazon on these mid-range smartphones are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. You can also a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

The aforesaid offers will exist from 15th - 16th July 2019. So, you must hurry up if you really intend to buy a mid-range smartphone through Amazon.

12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery
31% off on Realme U1

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
30% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
38% off on Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
32% off on Huawei Y9

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000 MAh Battery
29% off on Oppo A5s

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4230mAh battery
18% off on Oppo F11

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4020mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
26% off on Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4000 MAh Battery
34% off on Nokia 8.1

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display'

2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
18% off on Xolo ZX

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery
9% off on Huawei P30 Lite

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340 MAh Battery
17% off on Vivo Y12

Key Specs

6.15-Inch FHD+ Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor

6GBGB RAM 128GB ROM

24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

3340 MAh Battery 17% off on Vivo Y12 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

