    Amazon Prime Day Sale – Get 50% Off Galaxy A8 And Other Mid-range Smartphones

    By
    |

    The Amazon Prime Day sale which is just about to begin looks highly glorified for some mid-range smartphones. There has been a steep rise in the number of users, who prefer mid-range phones over premium devices. And due to the current offers unveiled by Amazon, the users will get even more tempted for the mid-segment priced devices. To summarize, you can avail these phones with up to 50% off via Amazon.

    Amazon Prime Day Sale – Get 50% Off Galaxy A8 And Other Smartphones

     

    The offers given by Amazon on these mid-range smartphones are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. You can also a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

    The aforesaid offers will exist from 15th - 16th July 2019. So, you must hurry up if you really intend to buy a mid-range smartphone through Amazon.

    12% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    31% off on Realme U1
     

    31% off on Realme U1

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    22% off on Honor 8X

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    30% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    38% off on Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    32% off on Huawei Y9

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    29% off on Oppo A5s

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
    • 32GB/64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    18% off on Oppo F11

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
    • 4020mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

    26% off on Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display'
    • 2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    34% off on Nokia 8.1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

    18% off on Xolo ZX

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    9% off on Huawei P30 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.15-Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor
    • 6GBGB RAM 128GB ROM
    • 24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • FM Radio
    • 3340 MAh Battery

    17% off on Vivo Y12

    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

