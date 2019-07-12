ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Offers On Premium Smartphones - Nokia 8.1, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day sale has three more days to go from now. And on a scheduled date(15th - 16th July) 2019, the giant shopping platform will offer the best of best deals and discounts on the smartphones. The bigger sale also looks relieving for some premium devices. As these phones are available at a reduced price option via Amazon.

    Amazon Prime Day Offers On Premium Smartphones

     

    While buying these premium devices through Amazon, you get offers such as no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, and greater exchange and cashback offers. The users will get 10% cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on Citi Bank Credit card transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, additional recharge coupon along with double data benefits(Jio offer).

    On buying these high-end phones, you will get GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on business purchases. If you're registering Amazon Pay as an EMI option, you will get up to Rs. 250 as Amazon Pay balance. We have included a few premium devices in our list that you can see below.

    13% off on Samsung Galaxy S10

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    29% off on OnePlus 6T

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    35% off on Nokia 8.1
     

    35% off on Nokia 8.1

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera+ 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

    27% off on LG V40 ThinQ

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera+ secondary 5MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery

    30% off on Honor View 20

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    10% off on Honor P30 Pro

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery

    18% off on Oppo Reno

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery

    10% off on Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
