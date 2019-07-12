Amazon Prime Day Offers On Premium Smartphones - Nokia 8.1, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Prime Day sale has three more days to go from now. And on a scheduled date(15th - 16th July) 2019, the giant shopping platform will offer the best of best deals and discounts on the smartphones. The bigger sale also looks relieving for some premium devices. As these phones are available at a reduced price option via Amazon.

While buying these premium devices through Amazon, you get offers such as no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, and greater exchange and cashback offers. The users will get 10% cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on Citi Bank Credit card transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, additional recharge coupon along with double data benefits(Jio offer).

On buying these high-end phones, you will get GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on business purchases. If you're registering Amazon Pay as an EMI option, you will get up to Rs. 250 as Amazon Pay balance. We have included a few premium devices in our list that you can see below.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint IP68

3400 MAh Battery
29% off on OnePlus 6T

Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
35% off on Nokia 8.1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera+ 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
27% off on LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera+ secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery
30% off on Honor View 20

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
10% off on Honor P30 Pro

Key Specs 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery
18% off on Oppo Reno

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery
10% off on Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery

