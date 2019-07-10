Best Smartphones With 128GB Internal Memory To Buy Under Rs. 15,000

ENGLISH

    There has been a sharp increase in the production of smartphones, which support as much as 128GB internal storage. Surprisingly, this amazing specification can now be seen even in budget-friendly devices. Below, we have shared a list of some devices which under Rs. 15,000 comes with 128GB internal memory capacity.

    Such huge storage of 128GB will let your devices to store humongous data, without making your device to get slowed down. These 128GB-based smartphones will be an excellent choice if you're a gaming freak. These handsets come into the picture as surprising devices as they offer quite a strong multitasking experience with a great increase in graphics, ensuring lower power consumption, which serves an ideal platform for flawless gaming coverage.

    Even other features of these devices such as a bigger backup, amazing camera setup, wider connectivity options, powerful chipset, amazing sound system, and many more are the features that you must consider in these 128GB-based smartphones.

    Honor 20i

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    XOLO ZX 128GB
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Honor 9N 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Realme 1 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 3410mAh battery

