    Upcoming Smartphones Expected This Month – Realme 3i, Realme X, Realme K20 And More

    By
    |

    The Q1 and Q2 of 2019 have been a fabulous session, in terms of smartphones irrespective of different price options. The users have also seen a few foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei, of a high-end category. These devices have provided some of the best features, which a few users are still enjoying.

    Upcoming Smartphones Expected This Month

     

    Even the ongoing Q3 of 2019 looks quite promising. As users can see some more smartphones in this month(July). These upcoming devices are also going to offer some great features. Some of these handsets are being added to our list, which you can find below. Not to forget, you can look for the updates of these upcoming devices on Amazon which is currently gearing up for its "Prime Day Sale"(15th - 16th July).

    You can even get tuned with the Flipkart, for the updates related to these upcoming smartphones. While the giant E-commerce has already confirmed about Realme 3i, which will be available through Flipkart.

    It is likely to see that both the shopping platforms would come with some best deals, that could make the purchasing of these upcoming smartphones an easier approach for you.

    10.or G2

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + microSD
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

    Oppo K3
     

    Oppo K3

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (5V/4A)

    Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with fast charging

    OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Realme 3i

    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inches IPS LCD
    • octa-core Helio P60 chipset
    • 4GB of RAM
    • run Android 9 Pie
    • 13 MP + 2 MP Rear camera
    • 13 MP Front Camera
    • 4000 mAh Non Removable Battery

    Realme X

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

    Redmi K20

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    LG W30 Aurora Green

    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro-USB
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
