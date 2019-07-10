Upcoming Smartphones Expected This Month – Realme 3i, Realme X, Realme K20 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Q1 and Q2 of 2019 have been a fabulous session, in terms of smartphones irrespective of different price options. The users have also seen a few foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei, of a high-end category. These devices have provided some of the best features, which a few users are still enjoying.

Even the ongoing Q3 of 2019 looks quite promising. As users can see some more smartphones in this month(July). These upcoming devices are also going to offer some great features. Some of these handsets are being added to our list, which you can find below. Not to forget, you can look for the updates of these upcoming devices on Amazon which is currently gearing up for its "Prime Day Sale"(15th - 16th July).

You can even get tuned with the Flipkart, for the updates related to these upcoming smartphones. While the giant E-commerce has already confirmed about Realme 3i, which will be available through Flipkart.

It is likely to see that both the shopping platforms would come with some best deals, that could make the purchasing of these upcoming smartphones an easier approach for you.

10.or G2 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging Oppo K3 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (5V/4A) Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Realme 3i Key Specs

6.22 inches IPS LCD

octa-core Helio P60 chipset

4GB of RAM

run Android 9 Pie

13 MP + 2 MP Rear camera

13 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Non Removable Battery Realme X Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Redmi K20 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery LG W30 Aurora Green Key Specs

6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

4000mAh Battery

