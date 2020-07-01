Just In
Amazon Salary Days Offer On Smart TVs, Large TVs, Budgets TVs And Much More
The first week of every month is here, where most of us get our salaries. If you are planning to spend some amount from your salary and upgrade your home with new smart TV, then here is a golden opportunity, where, Amazon is offering deals on most of the smart TVs under Amazon Salary Days offer.
The e-commerce giant is currently offering up to 60 percent of on select smart televisions and here is the complete information regarding the deal. The Amazon Salary Days offer will be available from July 1st to 3rd with an additional discount for HDFC credit and debit card users.
Up To 60% Off On Smart TVs
Models like the Sony Bravia, Sanyo, and Mi TV, offering specs like 55-inch at 4K resolution are now available with a flat 60 percent off on MRP. So, if you ever wanted to buy a new television, this is the right time to get a new smart television for your home.
Up To 55% Off On Premium TVs
Premium televisions from brands like Sony are now available with up to 55 percent off under Amazon Salary Days Offer, where one can get the new Sony television with a 32-inch screen for just Rs. 15,990.
Up To 60% Off On 32inch TVs
If you wanted to buy a small smart television, then you can do the same and can easily buy a new 32-inch television for just Rs. 6,999 with support for an HD display and good sound output.
Up To 60% Off On Android TVs
Planning to binge content on streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, then you need to get an Android TV that are now available for just Rs. 11,499.
Up To 60% Off On Large Panel TVs
If you are planning to buy a life-like smart TV with at least a 55-inch screen size, then you can also get one on the Amazon Salary Days Offer at highly affordable pricing.
