Amazon Sale: Up to 30% Off On Alexa Enabled Smart TVs
Amazon Alexa voice assistant support has certainly made our lives easier. With Alexa voice commands, we can simply switch to our favorite channel or favorite streaming platform on our smart TVs. Today, several brands offer smart TVs with in-built Alexa support. Plus, the Amazon sale is offering up to a 30 percent discount on Alexa-enabled smart TVs from top brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Onida, Samsung, Sony, and so on.
Going into the details, the Amazon sale is offering several smart TVs with Alexa at a discount. Here, one can check out the OnePlus 43-inch Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 that gets a 10 percent discount at the Amazon sale. Similarly, the OnePlus 32-inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 and the OnePlus 50-inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S are worthy considerations.
The Amazon sale is also offering several Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs at a discount. Here, the Mi 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A PRO and the Mi 43-inch Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A is available with a huge discount deal. The Amazon sale on Alexa-enabled smart TVs also extends to Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50.
Apart from these, the Amazon discount deal on Alexa smart TVs includes AmazonBasiz 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS. Other brands like Samsung, Levin, TCL, Onida, and Sony also offer several models with Alexa support that are available with an irresistible deal on Amazon.
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A PRO
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20%)
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A PRO is available at 20% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (10%)
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10%)
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (20%)
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S is available at 20% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (16%)
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 is available at 16% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 59,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 13,000 (22% Off)
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
AmazonBasics 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 27,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,001 (37% Off)
AmazonBasics 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS is available at 37% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16% Off)
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A is available at 16% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (18% Off)
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 38,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,910 (18% Off)
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.
