    Amazon WoW Salary Days Sale: Grab Attractive Deals and Discounts

    Amazon is hosting the WoW Salary Days sale from July 1 to July 3. During this three-day sale, you can avail a slew of exciting deals as well as offers on your favorite products across categories such as appliances, TVs, and furniture among others. There are products from various brands at great pricing during this sale.

    Amazon WoW Salary Days Sale Offers You Can Avail
     

    In addition to the offers and discounts, customers will also be able to get more savings on high-value products and those from big brands such as LG, Bajaj, IFB, Dyson, Philips, Home Centre, Duroflex, Hometown, etc. What's more interesting is that you will also get finance options such as no-cost EMI and additional exchange discount.

    And, those using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on the purchase. Check out some of the top offers that you can get from below.

    Large Appliances On Discount

    You can get up to 30% off on washing machines. During the Amazon WoW Salary Days sale, you will be able to get up to 30% discount on washing machines. There are LG full washing machines with Inverter Technology and those from IFB with 4-year comprehensive warranty as well as Aqua Energie water softening. Also, there is up to Rs, 1,500 off on refrigerators, up to 45% off on air conditioners, and up to 40% off on microwave ovens.

    Get Discounts On TVs

    There are many smart TVs and Android TVs that are available on discount during the Amazon sale. You can get up to 60% off on smart TVs and Android TVs, up to 60% off on 4K TVs, and up to 60% off on 32-inch TV models and other large screen TVs.

    Discount On Home Appliances
     

    The kitchen and home appliances listed on Amazon can be purchased at up to 50% discount. Also, there are some irresistible offers on mixer grinders, water purifiers, geysers and much more. There are offers on products from Bajaj, Dyson, Philips and others. Some notable discounts are up to 40% off on water purifiers starting from Rs. 11,500 and geysers.

    Deals On Furniture

    Furniture from Hometown, Home Centre, Sleepwell, Duroflex and other popular brands are available at discount. The newly launched Duroflex Livein mattresses are priced starting from Rs. 6,646, beds and sofas are priced from Rs. 5,309 and Rs. 9,499 respectively. Also, dining sets are priced starting from Rs. 8,799.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
