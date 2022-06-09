For Quick Alerts
Best 4K Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Nowadays, several brands are selling affordable smart TVs in the market. You can easily get an excellent smart TV at around Rs. 15,000. However, if you want a 4K smart TV, you need to spend a few more thousand. There are multiple options from brands like Thomson and Acer, selling smart TVs under Rs. 25,000 segment.
Besides, Amazon and Flipkart usually host sales, bringing the price down. Also, they provide additional bank offers. In this story, we've listed 4K smart TVs that you can purchase under Rs. 25,000 in India.
Acer AR43AP2851UDFL 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz | 178 Degree wide viewing angle
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB device
- Sound: 30 Watts Output | Soundbar tune with Pure Sound 2.0 | Powerful sound by Dolby Audio
- Smart TV Features : Google certified Android Tv｜Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in | Voice controlled Smart Remote | Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube | Wifi 2.4 GHz | 5 Picture Mode | 2GB RAM | 16GB Storage | 64bit Quad Core Processor
- Display : 1.07 billion colours | Wide Colour Gamut+ | Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine | Dynamic Signal Calibration | HDR10+ with HLG | UHD Upscaling | Super Brightness | Micro Dimming | Digital Noise Reduction | 178 degree Wide viewing angle
Thomson 43PATH4545BL 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 23,999
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED
- Supported Apps: Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 40 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Onida 43UIV 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch LED 4K
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
- Operating System: VIDAA
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch LED 4K
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Kodak 43UHDX7XPRO 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 22,990
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch LED 4K
- Supported Apps: Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Cooaa 43S6G Pro 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 23,999
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch LED 4K
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 16 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
CloudWalker CLOUD TV 43SU 43 inch LED 4K TV
Price: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch LED 4K
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android Based
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 10 W x 2
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
