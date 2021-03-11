Just In
- 9 hrs ago Vi Vs Airtel Vs Reliance Jio 3GB Data Prepaid Packs: Which Is The Best For You
-
- 9 hrs ago Vi Leads Mobile Download Speed, JioFiber Gets Top Rank In Wired Broadband Segment: Ookla
- 11 hrs ago YouTubers In India To Be Taxed 24% By Google: Know Why
- 12 hrs ago Why Are Telecom Operators Roping In Disney+ Hotstar Ahead Of IPL?
Don't Miss
- Movies KGF Star Yash Gets Embroiled In Controversy Due To Land Dispute In His Hometown Hassan
- Sports Annoyed Virat Kohli rules out R Ashwin's return in white-ball format, backs young Washington Sundar in T20Is
- News First Quad summit to focus on COVID-19 vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region
- Education 7th Pay Commission: Salary Change For Central Government Employees From April 1
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi’s Latest Two Fashionable Looks In Black And White Three-Piece Suits Are Hard To Miss!
- Finance Attention! Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Consecutive Days in March
- Automobiles Land Rover Defender Diesel Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 94.36 Lakh
- Travel Indian Beaches Worth Visiting This Summer Holiday
Best Smart Bulbs Available On Amazon India
Smart bulbs have paved their way into our homes over the past few years. Nearly every popular electric company has rolled out smart bulbs that are available within budget. The advantages of using a smart bulb are many, including the fact that it helps save energy. If you're looking to buy new smart bulbs, we've shortlisted some of the best that are available in India. Here are some of the best smart bulbs available on Amazon to buy in India.
Let's start with one of the most popular brands - Philips. There are several smart bulbs from Philips that are easily available on Amazon. The Philips Hue 9.5W E27 Smart Bulb, Philips Hue 10W E27 Smart Bulb, and the Philips 1st Gen LED Lamp Hue Starter Kit personal wireless lighting are some of the examples.
One can also check out options from TP-Link, a brand that's commonly associated with routers. The TP-Link LB100 Wi-Fi SmartLight 7W E27 and the TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W E27 smart bulbs are available on Amazon, making it one of the best choices. One can also check out the Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W smart bulb, available on Amazon.
Apart from these, the MI LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt, Crompton Immensa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9 Watt, and the Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 smart bulbs are other popular choices. As noted, all of these smart bulbs are easily available on Amazon to buy in India.
PHILIPS Hue 9.5-Watt E27
MRP: Rs. 2,249
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Model Name: Hue 9.5-Watt E27(White Ambiance)
- Type: Smart Bridge
- Bulb Type: LED
- Number of Bulbs: 1
- Patterns: 16 Million Colors
- Color: White
- Wattage: 9.5 W
- Power Requirement: 120 V
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Supported OS: Android 4.4 and Above, iOS 9 and Above
TP-Link LB100 Wi-Fi SmartLight 7W E27 to B22 Base LED Bulb (Off-White)
MRP: Rs. 1,599
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- No Extra Hardware Required - Convenient smart Wi-Fi bulb with no extra hardware required
- Anywhere and Anytime - Easy setup and control from anywhere with the free Kasa app
- Save Energy - Save energy without sacrificing brightness or quality
- Dimmable Light - Dimming flexible white light for customized lighting
- Compatibility - Compatible with Android, iOS and Amazon Alexa
TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W E27 to B22 Base LED Bulb
MRP: Rs. 1,599
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Manage Remotely - Control your lights from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (iOS, Android)
- Fine-Tune Lighting - Dim brightness and fine-tune light appearance from soft white (2700k) to daylight (6500k)
- Voice Control - Pair to Amazon Alexa and to enable voice control
- Circadian Mode - Automatically matches light appearance to time of day
- Monitor Power - Track real-time energy used to stay informed
- Save Energy - Reduce energy use up to 80% without brightness or quality loss compared to a 60W incandescent bulb
- No Hub Required - Connect the bulb to your Wi-Fi at home
Philips Hue 10W E27 Smart Bulb
MRP: Rs. 3,800
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Home Away Control
- Philips Hue Bridge is included
- 3 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs - E27 Bulbs
- Mood Based Lighting
- 16 Million Colors
- Google Assistant, Alexa & Apple Homekit Compatible
- Endless IFTTT Possibilities
- AC Adapter
- Type: LED
Philips 1st Gen LED Lamp Hue Starter Kit personal wireless lighting
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Shades of White
- Supported OS: - Android 2. 3 and Upwards on, iOS 8. 0 and Upwards on
- Supported Devices: - iPhone (4S, 5, 5S, 6, 6 Plus), iPad (2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation), iPad Air (1, 2), iPad Mini (1, 2, 3), iPod Touch (5th Generation), Galaxy S2, S3, S4, S5, Google Nexus 5, Motorola Nexus 6, Google Nexus 7, OnePlus One, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z3, for HomeKit Compatibility Only iOS 9. 0
- Bridge Diameter: 100 mm, Dimensions: 88 x 88 x 26 mm
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570