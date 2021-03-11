Best Smart Bulbs Available On Amazon India

Let's start with one of the most popular brands - Philips. There are several smart bulbs from Philips that are easily available on Amazon. The Philips Hue 9.5W E27 Smart Bulb, Philips Hue 10W E27 Smart Bulb, and the Philips 1st Gen LED Lamp Hue Starter Kit personal wireless lighting are some of the examples.

One can also check out options from TP-Link, a brand that's commonly associated with routers. The TP-Link LB100 Wi-Fi SmartLight 7W E27 and the TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W E27 smart bulbs are available on Amazon, making it one of the best choices. One can also check out the Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb 12W smart bulb, available on Amazon.

Apart from these, the MI LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Syska Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 7-Watt, Crompton Immensa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb E27 9 Watt, and the Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 smart bulbs are other popular choices. As noted, all of these smart bulbs are easily available on Amazon to buy in India.

PHILIPS Hue 9.5-Watt E27

MRP: Rs. 2,249

Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Model Name: Hue 9.5-Watt E27(White Ambiance)

Type: Smart Bridge

Bulb Type: LED

Number of Bulbs: 1

Patterns: 16 Million Colors

Color: White

Wattage: 9.5 W

Power Requirement: 120 V

Power Source: AC Adapter

Supported OS: Android 4.4 and Above, iOS 9 and Above

TP-Link LB100 Wi-Fi SmartLight 7W E27 to B22 Base LED Bulb (Off-White)

MRP: Rs. 1,599

Available On Amazon

Key Specs

No Extra Hardware Required - Convenient smart Wi-Fi bulb with no extra hardware required

Anywhere and Anytime - Easy setup and control from anywhere with the free Kasa app

Save Energy - Save energy without sacrificing brightness or quality

Dimmable Light - Dimming flexible white light for customized lighting

Compatibility - Compatible with Android, iOS and Amazon Alexa

TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W E27 to B22 Base LED Bulb

MRP: Rs. 1,599

Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Manage Remotely - Control your lights from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (iOS, Android)

Fine-Tune Lighting - Dim brightness and fine-tune light appearance from soft white (2700k) to daylight (6500k)

Voice Control - Pair to Amazon Alexa and to enable voice control

Circadian Mode - Automatically matches light appearance to time of day

Monitor Power - Track real-time energy used to stay informed

Save Energy - Reduce energy use up to 80% without brightness or quality loss compared to a 60W incandescent bulb

No Hub Required - Connect the bulb to your Wi-Fi at home

Philips Hue 10W E27 Smart Bulb

MRP: Rs. 3,800

Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Home Away Control

Philips Hue Bridge is included

3 Philips Hue Smart Bulbs - E27 Bulbs

Mood Based Lighting

16 Million Colors

Google Assistant, Alexa & Apple Homekit Compatible

Endless IFTTT Possibilities

AC Adapter

Type: LED

Philips 1st Gen LED Lamp Hue Starter Kit personal wireless lighting

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Available On Amazon

Key Specs