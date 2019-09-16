ENGLISH

    Smart Bulbs To Buy In India: Philips, Syska, Mi, Wipro And More

    By
    |

    We have shared a list of some smart bulbs which you can look forward to buying in India. These products are WiFi enabled and come with wireless connections. They are supported by Android 4.3 OS and above. And at the same time, they run on iOS 6 and above as well. They are some more features which make these smart bulbs amazing products.

    Smart Bulbs To Buy in India
     

    While buying these Smart bulbs via Amazon, you get flat Rs. 50 on minimum order of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI. You will also get no-cost EMI option on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3,000, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, warranty services, and more.

    Philips Hue 9.5W E27 Smart Bulb

    MRP: Rs. 1,249
    Key Specs

    • Requires Hue Bridge (sold separately) or Echo Plus / Echo Show for bulbs to work
    • Warranty: 2 years on product from date of invoice
    • Bulb Base: E27; Wattage: 9.5 watts ; Lumen: 9000 lm
    • Includes: Hue LED Bulb
    • Turn on your moments with Philips Hue white ambiance bulbs
    • Works with Amazon Echo, Apple Homekit and Google Home
    • Provides all colors from 3000K (Yellow / Warm white) to 6500K (Cool Day Light) that you can change using either the voice or Hue app (if using the Philips Bridge)
    TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W
     

    TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W

    MRP: Rs. 1,699
    Key Specs

    • works with Alexa for voice control(alexa device sold separately)
    • Control from anywhere - turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (compatible w/ android & iOS)
    • Voice control- works with Amazon Alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
    • Tunable - 60 watt equivalent, dim brightness and fine-tune light appearance from soft white (2700K) to daylight (6500K).environment :operating temperature: -20 ºC~ 40 ºC (-
    • 4°F ~ 104°F ). operating humidity: 10%-90% RH NC min
    • Kasa scenes & schedules - schedule the smart bulb to automatically turn on and off when away
    • Note: requires a secured 2.4 GHz wi-fi network connection
    Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb

    Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb

    MRP: Rs. 749
    Key Specs

    • Wifi enabled
    • Wireless connection
    • 16 million colour options
    • Supported OS: Android 4.3 and above, iOS 6 and above
    • Supported devices: Android smart phones, iOS smart phones
    Wipro Garnet Smart Light 7W B22 LED Bulb

    MRP: Rs. 599
    Key Specs

    • Includes: LED Bulb and manual
    • Voltage: 240V AC, 50Hz, Wattage: 7W ; Lumens: 700lm
    • Warranty: 2 years on product from the date of invoice
    • Light up your moment with 16m shades of RGB light
    • Works With 2.4 Ghz Wifi, No Gateway/Hub Required ; These smart LEDs are Wi-Fi enabled so you can switch them on or off, control their brightness or set a timer while being in your car
    • Compatible with amazon Alexa/google assistant and IFTTT
    • Charging indicator
    Mi LED Wi-Fi 10W Smart Bulb

    Mi LED Wi-Fi 10W Smart Bulb

    MRP: Rs. 1,299
    Key Specs

    • Please enable location access on your phone for seamless pairing with the Smart LED Bulb
    • 16 million colours
    • 11 years long life
    • Mobile app control; Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
    • 10W brightness with 800 lumens
    • Adjustable colour temperature from 1700K to 6500K
    • E27 Base (B22 socket is not included in the package)
    Halonix Prime Prizm Smart 12W

    MRP: Rs 977
    Key Specs

    • 1 LED
    • 10
    • 2 years on product from date of invoice
    • Work with Bluetooth mesh
    • Every single colour is dimmable and perfect for living rooms, porch lighting, parties at your home, cafes, hotels, bedrooms etc.
    • With Bluetooth mesh no net connection required
    • Download the "Halonix BT" App from Google play store and iPhone store
    IFITech Auto Turn on and Off Smart Bulb

    IFITech Auto Turn on and Off Smart Bulb

    MRP: Rs. 599
    Key Specs

    • Dusk-to-dawn Auto On/Off - With built-in PIR Motion & light sensor, the dusk to dawn sensor light bulb will detect the light intensity, lights up only at night, goes off in the daytime. Just install, no need to turn on/off the light physically
    • Easy to install: Simply screw into any standard Indian light socket or fixture, no wires or additional any addition sensor detection fixtures required; Perfect for industrial, commercial, and residential applications
    • Energy Saving - Built-in photosensitive elements and automatic sensor control, the LED light bulbs save 80% of energy than traditional bulbs, cutting your electricity costs
    • Longer Life Eco-friendly - LED light bulbs last up to 10X longer than incandescent and halogen bulbs, saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb replacement; Moreover, no glare, no flicker, no lead or mercury - 100% green lighting
    • Improved Security - The Motion sensing light bulb will light up even when you are not around as long as it is dark, offering the comfort and security you need

