Smart Bulbs To Buy In India: Philips, Syska, Mi, Wipro And More

We have shared a list of some smart bulbs which you can look forward to buying in India. These products are WiFi enabled and come with wireless connections. They are supported by Android 4.3 OS and above. And at the same time, they run on iOS 6 and above as well. They are some more features which make these smart bulbs amazing products.

While buying these Smart bulbs via Amazon, you get flat Rs. 50 on minimum order of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI. You will also get no-cost EMI option on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs. 3,000, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, warranty services, and more.

Key Specs Requires Hue Bridge (sold separately) or Echo Plus / Echo Show for bulbs to work

Warranty: 2 years on product from date of invoice

Bulb Base: E27; Wattage: 9.5 watts ; Lumen: 9000 lm

Includes: Hue LED Bulb

Turn on your moments with Philips Hue white ambiance bulbs

Works with Amazon Echo, Apple Homekit and Google Home

Provides all colors from 3000K (Yellow / Warm white) to 6500K (Cool Day Light) that you can change using either the voice or Hue app (if using the Philips Bridge) TP-Link LB120 Wi-Fi SmartLight 10W MRP: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs works with Alexa for voice control(alexa device sold separately)

Control from anywhere - turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (compatible w/ android & iOS)

Voice control- works with Amazon Alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Tunable - 60 watt equivalent, dim brightness and fine-tune light appearance from soft white (2700K) to daylight (6500K).environment :operating temperature: -20 ºC~ 40 ºC (-

4°F ~ 104°F ). operating humidity: 10%-90% RH NC min

Kasa scenes & schedules - schedule the smart bulb to automatically turn on and off when away

Note: requires a secured 2.4 GHz wi-fi network connection Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb MRP: Rs. 749

Key Specs Wifi enabled

Wireless connection

16 million colour options

Supported OS: Android 4.3 and above, iOS 6 and above

Supported devices: Android smart phones, iOS smart phones MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs Includes: LED Bulb and manual

Voltage: 240V AC, 50Hz, Wattage: 7W ; Lumens: 700lm

Warranty: 2 years on product from the date of invoice

Light up your moment with 16m shades of RGB light

Works With 2.4 Ghz Wifi, No Gateway/Hub Required ; These smart LEDs are Wi-Fi enabled so you can switch them on or off, control their brightness or set a timer while being in your car

Compatible with amazon Alexa/google assistant and IFTTT

Charging indicator Mi LED Wi-Fi 10W Smart Bulb MRP: Rs. 1,299

Key Specs Please enable location access on your phone for seamless pairing with the Smart LED Bulb

16 million colours

11 years long life

Mobile app control; Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

10W brightness with 800 lumens

Adjustable colour temperature from 1700K to 6500K

E27 Base (B22 socket is not included in the package) MRP: Rs 977

Key Specs 1 LED

10

2 years on product from date of invoice

Work with Bluetooth mesh

Every single colour is dimmable and perfect for living rooms, porch lighting, parties at your home, cafes, hotels, bedrooms etc.

With Bluetooth mesh no net connection required

Download the "Halonix BT" App from Google play store and iPhone store IFITech Auto Turn on and Off Smart Bulb MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs Dusk-to-dawn Auto On/Off - With built-in PIR Motion & light sensor, the dusk to dawn sensor light bulb will detect the light intensity, lights up only at night, goes off in the daytime. Just install, no need to turn on/off the light physically

Easy to install: Simply screw into any standard Indian light socket or fixture, no wires or additional any addition sensor detection fixtures required; Perfect for industrial, commercial, and residential applications

Energy Saving - Built-in photosensitive elements and automatic sensor control, the LED light bulbs save 80% of energy than traditional bulbs, cutting your electricity costs

Longer Life Eco-friendly - LED light bulbs last up to 10X longer than incandescent and halogen bulbs, saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb replacement; Moreover, no glare, no flicker, no lead or mercury - 100% green lighting

Improved Security - The Motion sensing light bulb will light up even when you are not around as long as it is dark, offering the comfort and security you need

