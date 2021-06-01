Just In
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Rotating Selfie Camera Smartphone Patent Filed; Another FullView Phone?
- 2 hrs ago Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Slated For June 8; Triple Cameras, Dimensity 700 At Helm
- 2 hrs ago How To Get 180GB Data From BSNL For 90 Days
- 2 hrs ago Computex 2021: Samsung Exynos SoC With AMD RDNA2 GPU To Launch In 2021
Don't Miss
- Movies Madhavan On Staying Loyal To His Wife For 22 Years: Sarita Would Kill Me If I Strayed
- Finance Government Issues Operational Guidelines For PLI Scheme For Pharma
- News CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 cancelled due to pandemic
- Lifestyle COVID-19: What Is Long COVID? Most Common Post-COVID Symptoms And How To Manage It
- Sports England vs New Zealand 1st Test Stats and Records Preview: Anderson, Williamson eye big records
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N-Line Spotted Testing Once Again: Here Are All The Details!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In June
- Education Tamil Nadu To Promote Students of Classes 1 To 8 Without Exams
Best Smart Switches To Buy In India Right Now
We have consistently been seeing traditional switches. Gradually, with an upswing in technology we now also get to see smart switches. These switches are WiFi enabled. They feature universal remote control using which you can control any appliance via phone.
And, these smart switches are also compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Furthermore, these switches are compatible with Android handsets, Android tablets, iOS smartphones, and iOS tablets.
If you intend to buy these smart switches, you can grab them across Flipkart at several amazing deals. These offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, EMI options, and many more.
Oakter IR Blaster Universal Remote
MRP: Rs. 3,143
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Universal Remote Control any appliances via phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
Smarteefi PS11 Smart Switch
MRP: Rs. 2.399
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Switch Install and Control any device
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
Anchor by Panasonic Vetaar Zigbee Gateway
MRP: Rs. 6,915
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with Alexa
TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug
MRP: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
ATTUNE SL 10A Smart Plug
MRP: Rs. 739
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
ATTUNE SL 16A smart plug for Heavy Appliances
MRP: Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
SreeTeK Socket Smart Plug
MRP: Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
Oakter Low Powered Appliances Smart Plug
MRP: Rs. 3,980
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Enabled: No
- WiFi Enabled: Yes
- Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
- Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
Smarteefi WiFi Smart Switch
MRP: Rs. 4,399
Key Specs
- This is WiFi enabled Smart Switch Board, a replacement to ordinary modular switch plates. It provides you 2 smart switches + 2 smart plugs + 1 smart fan in 8 module configuration and 3 smart switches + 1 smart plug + 1 smart fan in 6 module configurations. Smart Switch, Smart Plug and Smart Fan Speed can be individually controlled from AMAZON ALEXA, GOOGLE ASSISTANT and SMARTEEFI APP.
- Manual override switch allows you to control your appliance manually. Smarteefi App allows you to lock/unlock manual control. 3 switches are provided for Fan control (speed up/ speed down/ ON-OFF). When fan is Switched-On on using ON-OFF switch it restores the last speed. Switches and Plugs also restores last state in Power-Cut/Power-Resume scenarios.
- Weekly and Daily Scheduling Facility allows you to save energy bills by automating ON/OFF conditions at specified time. IT CAN RUN SCHEDULES EVEN IF INTERNET BREAKS DOWN OR POWER-CUT/ POWER-RESUME HAPPENS. Its scheduling facility is designed for Indian scenarios. Once schedules are stored in its memory it is no more dependent on Internet to execute the schedules.
- Apart from scheduling facility it also provides countdown timer. Instead of selected scheduled time suppose you want to charge your mobile phone anytime with specified time duration (say 1 hour), you may connect your charger to one of the plugs in the Smart Switch Board and start count down timer for 1 hour. It can avoid overcharging and increase battery life of your phone/laptop etc.
- It provides notification Facility (when you are away, you can get notification if someone is switching ON/OFF your lights at your home). All family members can control with their respective mobile phone using same login credentials.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119