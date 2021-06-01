Best Smart Switches To Buy In India Right Now

ENGLISH

    We have consistently been seeing traditional switches. Gradually, with an upswing in technology we now also get to see smart switches. These switches are WiFi enabled. They feature universal remote control using which you can control any appliance via phone.

     

    Best Smart Switches

    And, these smart switches are also compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Furthermore, these switches are compatible with Android handsets, Android tablets, iOS smartphones, and iOS tablets.

    If you intend to buy these smart switches, you can grab them across Flipkart at several amazing deals.

    Oakter IR Blaster Universal Remote

    Oakter IR Blaster Universal Remote

    MRP: Rs. 3,143
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Universal Remote Control any appliances via phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    Smarteefi PS11 Smart Switch
     

    Smarteefi PS11 Smart Switch

    MRP: Rs. 2.399
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Switch Install and Control any device
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    Anchor by Panasonic Vetaar Zigbee Gateway

    Anchor by Panasonic Vetaar Zigbee Gateway

    MRP: Rs. 6,915
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with Alexa
    TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug

    TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug

    MRP: Rs. 2,999
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    ATTUNE SL 10A Smart Plug

    ATTUNE SL 10A Smart Plug

    MRP: Rs. 739
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    ATTUNE SL 16A smart plug for Heavy Appliances

    ATTUNE SL 16A smart plug for Heavy Appliances

    MRP: Rs. 1,299
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    SreeTeK Socket Smart Plug

    SreeTeK Socket Smart Plug

    MRP: Rs. 1,299
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    Oakter Low Powered Appliances Smart Plug

    Oakter Low Powered Appliances Smart Plug

    MRP: Rs. 3,980
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    Smarteefi WiFi Smart Switch

    Smarteefi WiFi Smart Switch

    MRP: Rs. 4,399
    Key Specs

    • This is WiFi enabled Smart Switch Board, a replacement to ordinary modular switch plates. It provides you 2 smart switches + 2 smart plugs + 1 smart fan in 8 module configuration and 3 smart switches + 1 smart plug + 1 smart fan in 6 module configurations. Smart Switch, Smart Plug and Smart Fan Speed can be individually controlled from AMAZON ALEXA, GOOGLE ASSISTANT and SMARTEEFI APP.
    • Manual override switch allows you to control your appliance manually. Smarteefi App allows you to lock/unlock manual control. 3 switches are provided for Fan control (speed up/ speed down/ ON-OFF). When fan is Switched-On on using ON-OFF switch it restores the last speed. Switches and Plugs also restores last state in Power-Cut/Power-Resume scenarios.
    • Weekly and Daily Scheduling Facility allows you to save energy bills by automating ON/OFF conditions at specified time. IT CAN RUN SCHEDULES EVEN IF INTERNET BREAKS DOWN OR POWER-CUT/ POWER-RESUME HAPPENS. Its scheduling facility is designed for Indian scenarios. Once schedules are stored in its memory it is no more dependent on Internet to execute the schedules.
    • Apart from scheduling facility it also provides countdown timer. Instead of selected scheduled time suppose you want to charge your mobile phone anytime with specified time duration (say 1 hour), you may connect your charger to one of the plugs in the Smart Switch Board and start count down timer for 1 hour. It can avoid overcharging and increase battery life of your phone/laptop etc.
    • It provides notification Facility (when you are away, you can get notification if someone is switching ON/OFF your lights at your home). All family members can control with their respective mobile phone using same login credentials.

