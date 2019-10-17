Best Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000 You Can Consider Buying

These TVs come with supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube. They have a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels. These TVs also come with 20W sound output.

On buying the TVs from Flipkart, you will get 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

On the other hand, Amazon offers an additional cashback of Rs. 1,750 on total purchases of or above Rs. 50,000 with ICICI credit cards, debit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and more.

VU 40SM 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Shinco 80cm (32) HD Smart LED TV SO328AS

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Surround Sound | 5 Sound Modes | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers

Smart TV Features: Quad Core Processor | Android 8.0 | Uniwall |1500000+ Hours of Content | Content Discovery Engine | Stream Live News | OTA Updates | 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM | E-Share for iOS and Android | TV Assistant | 7000+ Free Movies from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App

Display: A+ Grade Panel | 16.7 million Colors | HRDP Technology | Digital Noise Reduction | 6 Picture Modes | Cricket Picture Mode

Additional Features: Certified Apps - Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun Nxt, Jio Cinema, EROS Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Yupp TV, Moviebox, Spuul, The Quint, Homeveda and Aptoide TV store

TCL T43SF24A 43 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Kodak 43FHDXPRO 43 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Shinco 102cm (40) Full HD Smart LED TV SO42AS - E50

MRP: Rs. 14,499

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees

Display: A+ Grade Panel | 1.07 billion colors | HRDP Technology | Digital Noise Reduction | 6 Picture Modes | Cricket Picture Mode

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 TFT Card Input to access images, videos or songs

Smart Features: Quad Core Processor | Android 8.0 | Uniwall |1500000+ Hours of Content | Content Discovery Engine | Stream Live News | OTA Updates | 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM | E-Share for iOS and Android | TV Assistant | 7000+ Free Movies from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App

Sound: 20 W output | Surround sound, Power Requirement: AC 100V - 240V, 50/60Hz,

Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Mi TV 4A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Hotstar

Operating System: Android Based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

MarQ 43HSFHD 43 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

BPL T40SH30A 39 inch LED HD-Ready TV

MRP: Rs. 16,499

Available On Flipkart AND Amazon

Key Specs