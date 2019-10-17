ENGLISH

    Best Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000 You Can Consider Buying

    Several smart TVs have been launched in the Indian market. While some users are deeply attracted to a few premium TVs, many users, on the other hand, can go for TVs under Rs. 20,000. This festival season, you can gift these affordable smart TVs with plenty more attractive offers on buying them via a couple of online retailers.

    Best Smatvs Under Rs 20,000
     

    These TVs come with supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube. They have a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels. These TVs also come with 20W sound output.

    On buying the TVs from Flipkart, you will get 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

    On the other hand, Amazon offers an additional cashback of Rs. 1,750 on total purchases of or above Rs. 50,000 with ICICI credit cards, debit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and more.

    VU 40SM 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    VU 40SM 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 17,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
    • Operating System: Linux
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Shinco 80cm (32) HD Smart LED TV SO328AS
     

    Shinco 80cm (32) HD Smart LED TV SO328AS

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees
    • Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output | Surround Sound | 5 Sound Modes | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers
    • Smart TV Features: Quad Core Processor | Android 8.0 | Uniwall |1500000+ Hours of Content | Content Discovery Engine | Stream Live News | OTA Updates | 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM | E-Share for iOS and Android | TV Assistant | 7000+ Free Movies from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App
    • Display: A+ Grade Panel | 16.7 million Colors | HRDP Technology | Digital Noise Reduction | 6 Picture Modes | Cricket Picture Mode
    • Additional Features: Certified Apps - Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun Nxt, Jio Cinema, EROS Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Yupp TV, Moviebox, Spuul, The Quint, Homeveda and Aptoide TV store
    TCL T43SF24A 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    TCL T43SF24A 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees
    • Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output | Surround Sound | 5 Sound Modes | 1 Optical Output to connect high end soundbars, speakers
    • Smart TV Features: Quad Core Processor | Android 8.0 | Uniwall |1500000+ Hours of Content | Content Discovery Engine | Stream Live News | OTA Updates | 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM | E-Share for iOS and Android | TV Assistant | 7000+ Free Movies from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App
    • Display: A+ Grade Panel | 16.7 million Colors | HRDP Technology | Digital Noise Reduction | 6 Picture Modes | Cricket Picture Mode
    • Additional Features: Certified Apps - Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun Nxt, Jio Cinema, EROS Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Yupp TV, Moviebox, Spuul, The Quint, Homeveda and Aptoide TV store
    Kodak 43FHDXPRO 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    Kodak 43FHDXPRO 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Shinco 102cm (40) Full HD Smart LED TV SO42AS - E50

    Shinco 102cm (40) Full HD Smart LED TV SO42AS - E50

    MRP: Rs. 14,499
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees
    • Display: A+ Grade Panel | 1.07 billion colors | HRDP Technology | Digital Noise Reduction | 6 Picture Modes | Cricket Picture Mode
    • Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 TFT Card Input to access images, videos or songs
    • Smart Features: Quad Core Processor | Android 8.0 | Uniwall |1500000+ Hours of Content | Content Discovery Engine | Stream Live News | OTA Updates | 1GB RAM | 8GB ROM | E-Share for iOS and Android | TV Assistant | 7000+ Free Movies from 16 different Languages with MOVIEBOX App
    • Sound: 20 W output | Surround sound, Power Requirement: AC 100V - 240V, 50/60Hz,
    Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Mi TV 4A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    Mi TV 4A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 17,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Hotstar
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    MarQ 43HSFHD 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    MarQ 43HSFHD 43 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • Operating System: Linux
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    iFFalcon 40F2A 40 inch LED Full HD TV

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    BPL T40SH30A 39 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    BPL T40SH30A 39 inch LED HD-Ready TV

    MRP: Rs. 16,499
    Available On Flipkart AND Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android Based
    • Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 24 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
