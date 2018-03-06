Best smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

In this modern era of technology consumers are dependent mostly on the smart devices to get their work done. From smartphones to smartwatches technology today have something for every type of user. Just like smartphones the smartTVs are in demand today.

A smartTV not only allows an user to get smart entertainment but also give a consumer a number of options using which they can entertain themselves. From internet connectivity to online games today's smartTVs offer a lot in terms of features and specifications.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Carnival starts: Avail huge discounts on latest smartphones now

We are compiling a list of smartTVs which are available under Rs 30,000 in India and also make you aware of the specs and features available in this price range of smarTV's.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung 32M5100 32 Inch Basic Smart Full HD LED TV Buy on Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output Optimal sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Sony Bravia KLV-32W512D 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 80 centimeters LED 1366 x 768

Connectivity - Input: USB*2, HDMI*2, Composite*1, Component*1, RF*1

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Sony support on 1800-103-7799 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice, They will give you an installation reference number which can be used for any further follow up, In case of any further clarification, please contact Amazon customer care

Warraty information: 1 year manufacturer warranty

HD, X-Protection PRO

X-Reality PRO LG 32LH578D 32 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV Buy on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

400 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Panasonic TH-40ES500D 40 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 10 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

800 Hz

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Videocon IVE40F21A 40 Inch Full HD LED TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 102 centimeters LED 1366 x 768

Connectivity - Input: HDMI*2, USB*1, VGA*1

Refresh Rate: 10 hertz0 hertz

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Videocon support on 180042525252 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice. They will give you an installation reference number which can be used for any further followup. In case of any further clarification, please contact Amazon Customer Care Onida 43FIS 43 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV Buy on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs 16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Kodak 40FHDXSMART 40 Inch Full HD Smart LED TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 20 w Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Panasonic Viera TH-W32ES48DX 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV Buy on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs HD Ready (Resolution: 1366 x 768), Refresh Rate: 100 hertz

Audio: 16 W output

Free standard wall mount attached with box

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 18001031333 & 18001081333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice

178 viewing angle

Easy mirroring Mitashi MiDE040v03 FS 40 Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Haier LE42B9000 42 Inch Full HD LED TV Buy on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 16 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!