Best Smart TVs With 50-Inch Screen Under Rs. 30,000 Available In India Now

Most of the brands offering 50-inch smart TVs for less than Rs. 30,000 in India pack LED panels with Full HD. Some of the brands and models like the iFFalcon 50K31, VU 50PM, and others offer 4K display as well. Here's a list of the best 50-inch smart TVs for under Rs. 30,000 to buy in India.

VU 50-QDV 50-inch LED 4K TV

VU 50-QDV or the Vu Pixellight LED smart TV is one of the models offering a 50-inch display for Rs. 25,144. The smart TV offers 4K UHD resolution offering 3840 x 2160 Pixels with a sleek design. The Vu 50-QDV smart TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate with 1GB RAM and 4GB storage with the Linux OS and in-built apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more.

iFFalcon 50K31 50-inch LED 4K TV

The iFFalcon 50K31 iFFALCON AI 4K LED smart TV features 4K UHD, 3840 x 2160 Pixels for Rs. 27,999. It runs Android and Amlogic 64bit A55x4 900MHz~1.1GHz processor. The smart TV packs 2GB RAM and 16GB in-built memory. The audio aspect of the iFFalcon 50K31 includes 20W with Dolby Audio MS 12 with box speakers.

VU 50PM 50-inch LED 4K TV

Apart from the Vu 50-QDV, the VU 50PM is another 50-inch smart TV that runs Android for Rs. 27,999. It is one of the best 50-inch smart TVs to buy for less than Rs. 30,00 in India. On the audio side, the VU 50PM smart TV features two Speakers, 30 W with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual-X Surround Sound.

Kodak 50FHDX900S 50-inch LED Full HD TV

Kodak 50FHDX900S smart TV features a display resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels with a display of 124 cm, offering a crystal-clear view with a 60Hz refresh rate for Rs. 22,990. It comes with three HDMI ports to connect to a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. There's a 20 Watt audio output.

Thomson 50TH1000 50-inch LED 4K TV

Thomson 50TH1000 or the Thomson UD9 is another 50-inch smart TV to buy for less than Rs. 30,000 in India. Priced at Rs. 25,999, the Thomson 50TH1000 smart TV runs Android with ARM Cortex CA53, 64-bit processor and a Multi-Core Mali-T720MP GPU. The 4K TV features a free-edge speaker with 10W + 10W with surround sound.

TCL 50P8E 50-inch LED 4K TV

TCL P8E Series 4K AI smart TV runs Android 8.0 with Custom UI Google Android TV UI & TCL TV+3.0 UI. The processor on the TCL 50-inch TV has a quad-core 1.1GHz processor and a Mali T860 MP2 480MHz GPU. It comes with in-built Netflix, YouTube, Eros Now, and more apps. There is a 2GB RAM and an in-built 16GB memory.

Intex LED-5012 FHD 50-inch LED Full HD TV

Adding to the list of the best 50-inch smart TVs to buy under Rs. 30,000, the Intex LED-5012 FHD is a good choice to buy. The TV features Full HD display with 1920 X 1080 resolution. There are two HDMI Port and two USB ports on the TV. There's a stereo sound system with 10W X 10X audio system.

Philips 50PFL3950 50-inch LED Full HD TV

The Philips 50PFL3950 TV is another good option to buy for less than Rs. 30,000. It features a full HD display with a resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels. Philps has included Pixel Plus HD technology for better details, depth, and clarity with digital noise reduction. The audio aspect of the Philips 50PFL3950 50-inch smart TV is a 20W stereo system with auto volume leveler.