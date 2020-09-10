Budget Buying Guide: Best Smart TVs And LED TVs Under Rs. 10,000

However, there are some good smart TVs and LED TVs under Rs. 10,000. They fall under the budget and still offer some of the best features. Here are some of the smart LED TVs to check from brands like Panasonic, Kodak, Croma, Micromax, and more.

Kodak 32HDXSMART 32-inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Kodak 32HDXSMART 32-inch LED HD-Ready TV supports various apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, and is available under Rs. 10,000. The Android-based TV offers some smart choices with a sound output of 20W.

Sanyo XT-24S7000F 24 inch LED Full HD TV

Apart from these, Sanyo is another popular brand for smart TVs in India. The Sanyo XT-24S7000F 24 inch LED Full HD TV is one of the good choices as it comes with gaming console support and is still available for under Rs. 10,000.

Kevin K56U912 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Kevin K56U912 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is another well-priced smart TV to get in the budget segment. The smart TV offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degrees viewing angle that makes it for a great TV viewing experience.

Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Another addition from Sanyo is the Sanyo XT-32A081H 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV is another good example to get under Rs. 10,000. The HD-Ready TV is one of the best choices in the affordable category.

Croma CREL7318 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Interested buyers can also check out the Croma CREL7318 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV. The TV offers some great features like 20W dual-speakers, making an attractive addition to smart TV under Rs. 10,000.

Panasonic VIERA TH-22F200DX 22 inch LED Full HD TV

Additionally, one can also check out the Panasonic VIERA TH-22F200DX 22 inch LED Full HD TV. The Full HD smart TV offers 1920 X 1080 pixels resolution bringing in a great viewing experience with an affordable price tag.

Croma CREL7071 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV

The Croma CREL7071 24 inch LED HD-Ready TV also offers some great viewing experience. Plus, the smart TV offers in-built games that enhance the overall experience. The Eco Picture feature is another bonus.

Micromax 20E8100HD 20-inch LED HD-Ready TV

Another addition to the list is the Micromax 20E8100HD 20 inch LED HD-Ready TV. Popular for its feature phones, the Micromax 20E8100HD HD-Ready TV is a good choice to get under Rs. 10,000.

Intex Avoir Splash Plus 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

Intex is one of the popular smart TV brands, offering HD-ready TVs under Rs. 10,000. Intex Avoir Splash Plus 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV offers 20W sound output and a 60Hz refresh rate, making an attractive deal to get under Rs. 10,000.

BPL T32BH23A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV

BPL T32BH23A 32 inch LED HD-Ready TV gives users also have the access to USB ports, HDMI ports, and so on for better physical connectivity. Plus, users get a dedicated audio jack for exclusive audio and video experience.