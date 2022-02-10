Dyson V12 Vacuum Cleaner Brings Revolutionary Laser Detect Tech For Effective Cleaning

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Specifications & Features

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is noticeably compact and lighter than the predecessor V11. It weighs just 2.2kg and has a claimed efficiency of capturing 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, thanks to its 5-stage filtration process. The vacuum cleaner uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 150 air watts of powerful suction making the V12 the most powerful compact vacuum cleaning solution for households.

Since the accumulated dust tends to leak back into the surroundings and the machine, Dyson devised the cyclone technology that efficiently separates dust and dirt from floors, surfaces, and whole machine sealing. The technology keeps the machine and surroundings clean from the accumulated dust.

Important Functional Design Changes

In addition to the compact form factor, Dyson has also made some cosmetic and functional design changes. The V12 Detect Slim replaces the trigger button with a top-mounted power on/off button that allows for a smooth operation for longer cleaning sessions.

Besides, a new anti-tangle hair screw and a conical brush have been added for effective hair cleaning. As per Dyson, the anti-tangle system has been tested on multiple hair types (human and pet hair) and spirals hair off and into the bin thus preventing the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.

How Dyson Detect Slim Applies Laser Technology To Clean Households?

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the only compact home cleaning solution with laser and dust detect technology. The adapted laser technology comprises a diode laser setup that has been fitted into the cleaner head of the vacuum cleaner. It is positioned at a 1.5-degree angle and 7.3mm off the ground to create an adequate contrast between dust and floor to reveal hidden dust particles. When enabled, the laser dust detection system reveals the particles usually hidden to the naked eye.

Dyson engineers chose a green laser diode for its ability to provide the best contrast to reveal the fine particles on the floor.

LCD Display Offers Useful Insights

The V12 Detect Slim also comes equipped with an LCD that displays how much dust the vacuum has removed along with useful data such as the different sizes of particles. To make it happen, Dyson integrated an acoustic piezo sensor into the vacuum with carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head. The filaments pick up microscopic particles sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second.

As the dust particles enter the vacuum and hit the acoustic piezo sensor, the tiny vibrations are converted into electrical signals. The electrical data is then transformed into useful information such as the dust size and quantity on the in-built LCD screen.

The piezo sensor also has another important role to play in the cleaning process. While using the cleaner in the auto mode, the sensor automatically increases suction power when it comes across a large amount of dust. The considerable trigger in the reactive suction power settles down when the dust level reduces to the normal level.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price & Availability

The V12 Detect Slim is for consumers looking for a powerful yet compact household cleaning solution. It surely comes at a premium price but delivers the most powerful and versatile cleaning experience for households. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim can be purchased at Rs. 55,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores. The product is available at no cost EMI plans and comes with two years warranty including parts and labor.