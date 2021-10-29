Just In
- 23 min ago JioPhone Next Goes Official For Just Rs. 1,999: JioPhone Next Plans Explained
- 48 min ago iQOO 9 Visits IMEI Database; Hints Imminent India Launch
- 54 min ago Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Will Soon Be Available For Apple iPhones
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Irresistible Discount Offer On Motorola Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated; Actor Made Huge Contribution To Social Cause & Charity
- News RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Family requests fans to maintain peace; Funeral to be held at Kanteerava Stadium tomorro
- Sports NFCC ramps up fan connect, onboards Indian Cricket’s biggest fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam as tournament endorser
- Automobiles Mini Cooper SE EV Pre Bookings Open Online Ahead Of Launch
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her New Sportswear; Take A Look At Her Nail Art Too!
- Finance SBI Debuts New Toll-free Number For Quick Phone Banking Services: Details Inside
- Travel West Bengal's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Education Puneeth Rajkumar: Interesting And Unknown Facts About The Kannada Superstar
Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Vs Robotic Vacuum Cleaners: Which One You Should Buy & Why?
Vacuum cleaners have surged in demand in the Asia Pacific region. In India, the market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR in the next five to six years. Among various factors that contribute to the growth of the vacuum cleaner market in the country, the need for convenience in cleaning the households due to hectic urban lifestyle, and the unavailability of timely house help is the major driving force.
Besides, the introduction of new players with advanced technologies in the vacuum cleaning space and the wide usability of online sales channels are driving the sales of vacuum cleaners in the country. The market largely operates under two categories- cordless vacuum cleaners and the new-age robotic vacuum cleaners that bring along Wi-Fi connectivity and IoT features for added convenience.
Both have their strengths and weaknesses that should be analyzed before making a purchase. Since Diwali is just around the corner, we thought of giving you a detailed comparison between the two types of vacuum cleaners. It will help you find the right kind of vacuum cleaning machine to keep your living space dust-free. We have classified different sections to make it easy to understand the differences.
Performance Aspect- Suction Power
Existing cordless vacuum cleaners are no slouch; in fact, some models are more powerful than yesteryear corded vacuum machines that required a constant power supply. For instance, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is an absolute beast.
It runs on a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that spins at up to 125,000rpm, creating the most powerful suction on a cord-free vacuum. The V11 has 14 cyclones generating forces of 79,000g that offer far better suction power than any new-age robotic vacuum cleaner available in the market.
Even if you are not buying a flagship product like the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, most corded vacuum cleaners will offer comparatively better suction capabilities than modest robotic vacuum cleaners, thanks to their larger-sized motors. We would have recommended Dyson 360 Eye Robot Vacuum for its versatile features; however, the model is not yet introduced to the Indian market.
Cleaning Area & Use Cases
Cordless vacuum cleaners are far more versatile and useful than robotic vacuum machines. They bring along certain liberty of use and can come in handy in places where robotic vacuum cleaners become entirely useless. For instance, you can clean the tight corners of your vehicle's seats, furniture, almirah, and places like wall shelves without worrying about any cords. A robotic vacuum cleaner is nothing but dead weight for cleaning such odd spots.
Once again, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro takes the lead in the cordless vacuum cleaning market with the multitude of accessories that comes bundled in the package. The vacuum cleaner ships with multiple vacuum cleaner heads allowing cleaning different surfaces and corners. The vacuum cleaner offers Soft Roller Cleaner, Mattress Tool, Crevice Tool, Combination Tool with a brush, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, and Extension Hose.
Ease Of Use & Time Consumption
I have to give it to the automated robot vacuum cleaners for their ease of use, provided that you are mostly concerned about cleaning the plane surfaces, i.e. floor at your living space. Just set it up for a given map and continue with your office work, or simply go out to run errands and control the IoT-enabled vacuum with the companion smartphone application.
In addition to sucking the dust particles, some robotic vacuum cleaners also do a decent job of mopping the floor. Despite these notable benefits, robotic vacuum cleaners have some flaws. They bump on wall corners, furniture, or various other obstacles while navigating the home. The cleaning process also takes up to 60 minutes or more depending upon the floor area.
In comparison, the cordless vacuum cleaners allow fast and uninterrupted cleaning sessions, provided that you have recharged the battery to 100%, which will typically last 40 to 60 minutes depending upon the model, mode enabled, and use case. You can clean a room in about 10 to 15 minutes with a little physical effort in case of a surprise family meet-up.
Make The Right Choice Depending Upon Your Use Case
We found the cordless vacuum cleaners to be more functional and effective for Indian households. They are easy to use and offer far better use cases in most scenarios. There's a wide price range for cordless vacuum cleaners. You can get a decent one in less than Rs. 10,000 and the price goes up to Rs. 53,000 for a product like the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, which is by far the most powerful and effective cordless vacuum cleaner in India.
It's a no-compromise vacuum cleaning solution for households with a powerful motor and a wide variety of cleaning heads and accessories. Dyson has also conducted some detailed case studies that offer insights into contaminants found in Indian households. You can read about one such study here.
If you are fascinated by the automated floor cleaning and added convenience of robotic vacuum cleaners, you can consider products from iRobot (Roomba, Braava series), Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop, eufy by Anker, Ecovac's premium Deebot Ozmo range, Eureka Forbes RoboVac, Milagrow Seagull/Redhawk, etc. The robotic vacuum cleaners are generally priced between Rs. 15,000 to 40,000 depending upon their performance and features.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999