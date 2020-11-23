Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier Review: Effective Air Purification With Heater Functionality

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool design

The Pure Hot+Cool brings one of the most interesting and effective air-purification design setups. The air purifier has a tower formation and is designed keeping in mind the most important points such as minimal space requirement, good air-projection, seamless replacement of air-filters and display of air-quality. In fact, you must consider these important points while investing in an air purifier. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool design is made up of glossy ABS plastic and is available in two color options- White/ Silver and Iron/ Blue. We are testing the white/silver variant and it perfectly blends with my living room's interiors. The plastic used in the construction feels durable and should be long-lasting.

The futuristic capsule-shaped top module projects clean air and sits on a cylindrical base that houses filters and important electronics. A mesh layer covers the cylinder to allow smooth air suction. The top of the cylinder has a circular LCD to display important data such as air quality, room temperature, and which particles and gases it has detected. You can also check the same information and some additional details in the companion app- Dyson Link. Dyson offers a remote controller in the box that neatly sticks on a magnetized docking at the top of the airflow unit.

Powerful Air Flow Through Bladeless Fan Module

Dyson is known for its impressively powerful motors and one of that powers the Pure Hot+Cool. The model we are testing is the only air purifier with Air Multiplier technology and 350˚ oscillation. This particular model also supports a modular design which allows you to tilt the bottom part of the purifier forward and backwards to control the direction of the airflow. The air is blown out from the bladeless top capsule via thin slits with a considerable force. The force by which the purified air is blown out is very impressive and allows the purifier to double up as a fan. Importantly, the bladeless design is safe and very easy to clean. Air purifiers with blade equipped fans can be a big problem if you have kids and pets at home.

Dyson claims that the air-purifier projects over 290 litres of purified air per second in the room. That's an impressive amount of purified air enough to fill a big living room. As per Dyson, the Pure Hot+Cool has a coverage area of 600 sq. Ft. You can control the airflow level from the remote controller and the smartphone app and can even control the airflow direction. The air purifier comes fitted with two separate apertures to blow out air. You can set the machine to project purified air from either rear portion (Diffused mode) or the front depending upon the placement of the machine. The airflow is controlled by a valve mechanism that turns a rotational baffle around the arc of the amplifier to switch the airflow direction. The customization comes handy as it is a portable machine and can be placed anywhere in the house as required.

Doubles Up As A Heater In Winters

I have tested several air purifiers but none is as feature-rich as the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool. The air purifier also works as a room heater. The bladeless air blower throws hot air that circulates evenly inside the room. The air purifier comes equipped with self-regulating ceramic plates that heat the purified air before projecting it out in the room.

A thermostat is also installed that ensures safe heating by switching off the plates once the machine reaches the maximum temperature. It also helps in saving some energy. As far as power consumption is concerned, Pure Hot+Cool has a power consumption of 40W.

Filtration Process- How Dyson Cleans The Polluted Air Inside Home

The Pure Hot+Cool isn't just a feature-rich product, it's also a very powerful air purification machine. It comes equipped with vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and activated carbon filters. Nine metres of borosilicate microfibers and carbon filters work in tandem to capture ultrafine particles, gases and residues. Dyson also mentions that the Pure Hot+Cool is also scientifically tested to capture pollutants as small as PM0.1, including bacteria and viruses. The air purifier senses and reports four different pollutants -- PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 in real-time.

The activated carbon filter (300g of activated carbon) works to trap 99.95% of ultrafine particles from harmful gases like formaldehyde, benzene, amongst others. Formaldehyde residues can stay inside houses for as long as two years and can lead to several health effects such as watery eyes, burning sensations in eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, wheezing, nausea, skin irritation, etc.

The air purifier managed to clean the air inside our living room within two hours during carpentry. The fumes from tung oil varnishing, veneer and lamination work had made the air inside quite difficult to breathe in but the purifier did an excellent job in removing the odour.

Works As A Savior For Children, Elder People And Patients

But the machine was put to the real test during the Diwali night when the air outside and even inside got worse. We ran the air purifier for straight 60-90 minutes and it was able to bring down the PM2.5 level from 367 to 142. The PM10 readings came down to 134 from 382. We kept the machine running for another 45-minutes and it brought down the PM levels within 100 and ensured breathable air inside during the night with an AQI of 142. You can keep the machine running on Night mode and it will ensure even cleaner indoor air with reduced PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

The adjustable oscillation angle (45˚ to 350˚) helps the machine project purified air inside the room and easily covers a big area. The air purifier has multiple sensors that measure humidity, temperature and air quality and displays all data (PM2.5 and PM10 particles) on the circular LCD.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier Filter Life

As far as filter life is concerned, Dyson mentions that the pre-installed filters could last for one year with 2-hours of usage on the Auto mode every day. However, you must also take into account the air pollution level in your area as the pollutants level directly affects the filter life. Replacing filters is fairly easy and you can do it with little efforts at home.

Remote Controller And Dyson Link App

The air purifier ships with a tiny remote controller that has all important buttons to control the machine. Dyson has a neat trick to help you keep the remote controller in sight. The sleek remote controller has a curved and magnetized body that sticks on the top of the machine so that you don't lose or mix it with other remote controllers at home. You can also control the air purifier with the Dyson Link smartphone app. The application offers all the controls. You must know that if the oscillation is disabled from the physical remote controller, you cannot customize the oscillation angles from the phone app. You must enable it first from the remote controller to tweak the angle of rotation.

Verdict

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is one step ahead of regular air purifiers. In addition to offer effective air purification, it also serves as a room heater when needed. The powerful air purification is complemented by a modern design that blends perfectly into a modern home setup, IoT connectivity (Alexa-powered smart speakers) and useful features like a neatly designed remote controller and smartphone app, LCD screen and 350˚ oscillation. All combined, the Pure Hot+Cool makes for an excellent air purifier for anyone looking for the best-in-class product in the business.