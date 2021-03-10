Dyson Dust Challenge Study Reveals The Dirty Truth News oi-Vivek

When Dyson wanted to collect samples from my home for a study, I was hesitant at first. However, I finally made my mind and various samples were collected from my place. Cut to, the company has finally shared the reports, which are definitely an eye-opener.

The dust collected from my place was analyzed using FRAC, which gave me an idea about the contaminants in the dust such as the total bacteria count, total fungal count, pollens, spores, particle size, human hair, parasites, and more.

Even though I was not able to see the dust through the naked eye, the dust collection team was able to collect the dust from my bed, sofa, and carpet. The dust was collected using a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

According to the report, the dust sample from the carpet and sofa did have a bit of an allergen, and it cannot be removed using the conventional cleaning methods, and it can only be removed using a vacuum cleaner.

Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto Gave Some Interesting Insights On Allergy Problems In India

According to Dr. Lancelot Mark, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, 66 percent of Indian patients reported exacerbation, which is at least three times higher than Hong Kong and Taiwan.

According to the Asia Pacific - Asthma Insights and Management (AP-AIM) study dust and pollution do trigger the symptoms. Unlike outdoor air, indoor air will have dust mites, cockroach allergens, pet dander, and fungal spores.

Most of these allergens can only be removed using a vacuum cleaner that offers features like good suction and 100 percent filtration. Features like low noise and good battery life are also some of the features that you might want to consider, especially if you are looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson offers some of the best vacuum cleaners in the country; however, they are a bit expensive when compared to the regular wired vacuum cleaner. If you want to really want to stay dust and allergens-free, you should definitely have a vacuum cleaner.

Best Mobiles in India