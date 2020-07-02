Epson Home Cinema Deal; Projector, Subwoofer, And An 100-inch Screen For Rs. 89,999 Features oi-Vivek

One thing that most of us are missing during the COVID-19 lockdown is going to the cinema halls to catch the latest blockbusters on a big screen with a bucket of popcorn. No matter how large television you have, it cannot match a cinema hall experience.

Epson, the well-known player in the home projector space has now come with a new deal, where it is offering a combo that could mimic the theatre experience without costing a bomb.

Under this deal, one can get the EPSON EH-TW650, an FHD resolution 3LCD projector, Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar with a subwoofer, and a 254cm (100-inch) Milan screen. We have reviewed this specific projector model and were thoroughly impressed with the overall picture quality, especially while watching movies.

If you are planning to purchase these three products separately, then it will cost Rs. 106,489, whereas the company is offering the same for just Rs. 89,999 with an overall savings of over Rs. 15,000.

Projectors Are Not Just For Movies

Projectors are always associated with movies and board rooms. I had a conversation with Mr. Pravin Adaikkalam, Product Head - Visual Products, Epson India. He explained how a projector at home can be used for various activities, such as learning, attending a meeting, and can even be used for playing games on a big screen.

With online learning or learn-from-home being the new normal, most of the children are now attending the classes either using a smartphone or a tablet. Though they are great and affordable, it could be very hard for children to grasp a concept from a tiny screen, and she/he might have zoomed into the picture to see the content.

A projector will not only offer a classroom-like experience, but it will also go easy on the eyes. When using a smartphone or a computer, the light directly hits the eyes, whereas, in the case of a projector, it first hits the screen and then bounces back, which reduces the eye strain with continuous usage.

Similarly, one can attend an office meeting from home with actual office vibes, so the projector definitely has more use cases than we usually associated with it.

Projectors Are Not For Everyone

With more and more affordable smart TVs coming into the picture, one might opt for a smart TV, probably with either 43-inch or 55-inch screen, offering up to 4K resolution. The market is currently filled with a ton of smart TVs that offer the aforementioned features and still cost less than Rs. 50,000. However, nothing comes close to a 100-inch projector screen experience. So, if you have a budget of around Rs. 1,00,000, then getting this combo does make a lot of sense.

Buy Here

Best Mobiles in India