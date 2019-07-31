Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock First Impression: Elegant Yet Affordable Reviews oi-Vivek

Lumiford recently launched the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer in India, which currently retails for Rs. 8,999 on Amazon. This is one of kind product in India, which comes with a built-in 2.1 channel sub-woofer and a detachable Bluetooth speaker.

I recently got an opportunity to explore and learn more about the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock, and here is my initial impression of the latest sub-woofer in the market.

Why It Is Called As The Subwoofer Dock?

The company spokesperson did emphasize a lot on how this is not a typical Bluetooth speaker and a subwoofer. The Bluetooth speaker needs to be docked into the grove to make it subwoofer, and it is inspired by the docking systems offered on iPods.

Design And Specifications

The Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock looks premium, as the outer case is made using a fabric, which feels sturdy and elegant. The entire subwoofer is a bit heavy like most of the subwoofers. However, the Bluetooth speaker is light in weight and offers all the controls that one might need with dual 3W speakers.

However, the speaker is based on Bluetooth 4.1, and it does not support features like dual device connectivity and the range is also limited to 10 meters. The Bluetooth speaker is powered by a 1500 mAh Li-ion battery, which promises to offer up to 10 hours of continues music playback time on a single charge.

Sound Quality

The docking system constitutes a 3.5-inch subwoofer, offering a sound output of 26W (6W speaker + 20W Subwoofer). The sound output from the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock is clear even at the higher volume level, and I did not notice any sort of noise or distortion in the music.

However, I did feel that the sound profile on a speaker does lack a bit of bass, and bass-heavy enthusiasts might not vote in favor of the Lumifold. Similarly, the speaker offers a great range of notes on music genres like jazz and classical music.

Our Opinion On The Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock

The Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock is definitely for a mature audience who like to quality music and do not need an enthralling bass, which the company calls as full-body music. However, it does not mean that the subwoofer dock cannot play hard rock songs, it just means that there are a lot of other options which are best at playing bass-heavy music.

The Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock also acts as a classic showpiece, as it looks elegant and also sounds great. If you are in the market for an affordable subwoofer, then, you can consider the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock.

