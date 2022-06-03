ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Up to 60% Off On Home Theaters Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back again with another sale. This time around, Flipkart is offering discounts on various home theatre systems, where you can now get the most powerful and capable home theatre systems for less than Rs. 10,000. These Home Theater systems offer up to 100W of sound output with up to 5.1 channel support.

     
    Flipkart Sale: Up to 60% Off On Home Theaters Under Rs. 10,000

    You can now get home theatre systems from brands like Sony, Motorola, Philips, Panasonic, and more for less than Rs. 10,000. Most of these home theaters also support Bluetooth technology and can be connected with smartphones and laptops with ease. Check out the best possible home theater systems that you can currently buy on Flipkart.

    PHILIPS SPA4040B/94 45 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,450 ; MRP: Rs. 8,190 (21% off)

    PHILIPS SPA4040B/94 45 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home Theatre for Rs. 6,450 onwards during the sale.

    SONY SA-D20 60 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,450 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990 (6% off)

    SONY SA-D20 60 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 7,450 onwards during the sale.

    PHILIPS SPA5162/94 60 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,043 ; MRP: Rs. 8,990 (21% off)

    PHILIPS SPA5162/94 60 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 7,043 onwards during the sale.

    Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,490 (15% off)

    Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 5,499 onwards during the sale.

    Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 100 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,997 ; MRP: Rs. 8,990 (11% off)

    Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 100 W Bluetooth Home Theatre is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 7,997 onwards during the sale.

     

    MOTOROLA AmphisoundX Convertible Soundbar 70 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (53% off)

    MOTOROLA AmphisoundX Convertible Soundbar 70 W Bluetooth Home Theatre is available at 53% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 5,999 onwards during the sale.

    SONY SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP: Rs. 9,990 (5% off)

    SONY SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 5,928 onwards during the sale.

    PHILIPS MMS8085B/94 Convertible 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,690 ; MRP: Rs. 9,690 (20% off)

    PHILIPS MMS8085B/94 Convertible 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this home theatre for Rs. 7,690 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 12:47 [IST]
