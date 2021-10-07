Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Discount Offers On OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, LG, Mi, And Other Smart TVs
As we are nearing the big festival season of the year, it is raining discounts and offers everywhere. Not only in the offline stores but even the online retailers have put up lucrative sales. Going by the same, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is here and you can get enticing offers until October 12.
Are you planning to upgrade your TV and the aesthetic of your living room? Then, you can upgrade to a smart TV from various brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, LG and many others across price points during the Flipkart sale.
Furthermore, there will be 10% instant discount on using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit or debit card for the transaction as well.
OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (13% off)
OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (27% off)
Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (RMV2101)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (50% off)
Realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (RMV2101) is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Hisense U6G Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55U6G)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (24% off)
Hisense U6G Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55U6G) is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (34% off)
Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (33% off)
Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix X1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40x1)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,990 (29% off)
Infinix X1 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40x1) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,499 ; MRP: Rs. 59,990 ( 37% off)
LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ) is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,499 onwards during the sale.
