Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discounts Offers On Best 50 inch Screen Smart TVs
Smart TVs are preferred by many as these are the go-to solutions for all your entertainment needs. You can stream videos, play games and much more with smart TVs. Eventually, many brands have started coming up with such offerings. If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smart TV, then you should know that the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 on account of the festive season is the right time to purchase a smart TV. There are many impressive discounts and offers during this sale. One such offer is dedicated for Smart TV buyers.
Well, if you want to buy a smart TV with a 50-inch display, then look out for the offers teased by Flipkart on account of the Big Billion Days Sale 2021. It has been revealed that some TVs models from brands such as OnePlus, TCL, Toshiba, LG, Realme, Xiaomi and more will be available at up to 25 percent discount.
Also, you will get other offers such as no-cost EMI, and exchange discounts.
TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50U5050)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (25% off)
TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50U5050) is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (6% off)
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
Thomson OATHPRO Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (12% off)
Thomson OATHPRO Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
TCL P615 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Dolby Audio (50P615)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 62,990 (46% off)
TCL P615 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Dolby Audio (50P615) is available at 46% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (6% off)
Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (30% off)
Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Sansui 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (JSW50ASUHD)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,190 (18% off)
Sansui 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (JSW50ASUHD) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (7% off)
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
TCL P715 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50P715)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 89,990 (61% off)
TCL P715 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50P715) is available at 61% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 43,990 (18% off)
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
