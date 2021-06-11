Best 50 Inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs. 35,000 In India

Having said that, there we have listed some of the affordable smart TVs that have a 50-inch screen size and are priced under Rs. 35,000. Take a look at the options available for you from here.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV

One of the bestselling affordable smart TVs is Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 inch LED 4K TV, which is priced at Rs. 34,998.

Thomson 50 OATHPRO 1212 50 inch LED 4K TV

Priced at 34,999, the Thomson 50 OATHPRO 1212 50 inch LED 4K TV is a bestselling smart TV that is available in the Indian market right now.

Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO 50 inch LED 4K TV

The Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO 50 inch LED 4K TV is a smart TV with many notable highlights. It is priced at Rs. 31,990 right now.

Hisense 50A71F 50 inch LED 4K TV

You can purchase the Hisense 50A71F 50 inch LED 4K TV smart TV for Rs. 34,990 in the country right now.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X50 50 inch LED 4K TV

If you want a Redmi smart TV that is affordable, then you can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X50 50 inch LED 4K TV for Rs. 33,999.

Motorola 50SAUHDM 50 inch LED 4K TV

The smartphone brand Motorola is selling the Motorola 50SAUHDM 50 inch LED 4K TV for a price point of Rs. 33,999.

For buyers looking for an affordable smart TV, Thomson 9R Series 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available for Rs. 31,999.

Compaq CQ50APUD 50 inch LED 4K TV

Compaq CQ50APUD 50 inch LED 4K TV is available at a cost of Rs. 32,999 for the buyers and you can try to purchase it now.

Cooaa 50S3N 50 inch LED 4K TV

You can purchase the Cooaa 50S3N 50 inch LED 4K TV smart TV with a 50-inch display for Rs. 29,999.