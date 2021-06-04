List Of 75 inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy In India

When compared to previous years, 75-inch televisions have gotten a lot cheaper these days, where, you can now get a massive smart TV for less than Rs. 1,500,00. Similarly, some of the high-end 75-inch smart TVs also cost a bit more, which offers a more premium package. Here are some of the best 75-inch smart TVs available in India.

Mi QLED TV 75

The Mi QLED TV 75 is currently the most affordable 4K smart TV with a 75-inch screen size. This model comes with Android TV OS and natively supports HDR content streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. The Mi QLED TV 75 costs Rs. 1,19,999, making it the most affordable 75-inch smart TV in India.

Sony Bravia 189.3 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 75X8000H

The Sony Bravia 189.3 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 75X8000H retails for Rs. 1,79,990, which is ever-so-slightly expensive than the Mi QLED TV with the much better build quality and offers improved picture quality.

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75TU8000KXXL

The Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75TU8000KXXL was launched back in 2020, and this is the most affordable 75-inch 4K television from Samsung which retails for Rs. 1,94,900 in India.

Sony Bravia 189.3 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 75X9500H

The Sony Bravia 189.3 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 75X9500H is also a high-end 75-inch smart TV that offers improved picture quality and this model retails for Rs. 2,99,900 and runs on Android TV OS.

LG 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart Nano-cell TV 75SM9400PTA

The LG 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart Nano-cell TV 75SM9400PTA is a premium 75-inch smart TV that uses a Nano-cell panel, which offers great contrast ratio and vibrancy when compared to regular smart TVs with IPS LCD panel and this model will cost you Rs. 3,09,990

Samsung 190.5 cm (75 inches) 8 Series 75NU8000 4K LED Smart TV (Black)

The Samsung 190.5 cm (75 inches) 8 Series 75NU8000 4K LED Smart TV (Black) is a premium 75-inch smart TV, which retails for Rs. 5,99,900, which makes it slightly expensive when compared to other 75-inch smart TVs available in the market.

Samsung (75") Q800T 8K Smart QLED TV

Our last pick is the Samsung Q800T 8K Smart QLED TV, which is a massive smart TV with 8K resolution, not just that, this is also a QLED TV, which offers a higher contrast ratio. However, this model costs a whopping Rs. 6,99,990.