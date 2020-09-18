Just In
- 6 min ago Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Galaxy M01s Receive Price Cut In India
-
- 40 min ago Is Paytm Banned in India | Why Paytm is Not Working Today
- 1 hr ago Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Confirmed On September 23; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Revises Binge+ STB Price; Now Available For Rs. 2,999
Don't Miss
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Delivery Timeline Revealed Ahead Of Launch
- Lifestyle Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar Aka Kitty’s Distinctive Looks Are Worth-Noticing
- Sports IPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli to Lasith Malinga to Sunil Narine: Statistical Highlights of IPL
- Movies Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Kangana Ranaut For Playing A Messiah Using Sushant Singh Rajput's Death!
- Finance Sensex Ends The Day Lower, Banking Stocks Fall
- News Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over lack of data on coronavirus infection among health workers
- Education Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And PGAT Exams
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Up To 60% Discount On Home Entertainment Devices
Flipkart, one of the most popular e-commerce portals in the country that attracts millions of online shoppers with numerous discounts and price cut has come with another sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 has debuted in India and it lets buyers get their hands on a slew of gadgets across categories.
If you are looking forward to buy home entertainment products such as speakers, home theater systems, soundbars, and other similar products, then you can head on to Flipkart as the e-commerce portal provides a slew of attractive offers and discounts for its users.
Currently, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can get up to 60% off on home entertainment products.
DJ Speakers Starts From Rs. 1,999
You can get DJ speakers with super bass performance on Flipkart starting from as low as Rs. 1,999 during the ongoing sale. If you are someone who parties a lot, then you should definitely try your hands on one such DJ speaker.
Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters
Do you prefer using home theaters for a cinematic feel at your home? Well, home theater systems are available at a whopping up to 60% discount on Flipkart right now. Check out the various brands available on the website or app.
Soundbars Start From Rs. 3,999
Soundbars are a recent rage as these speaker systems do not occupy a lot of space and still deliver the best-in-class sound output. Given that soundbars are a nice addition to your living room, you can get your hands on one for as low as Rs. 3,999 onwards.
Up To 60% Off On Laptop Speakers
Are you interested in laptop speakers? Well, you can get your hands on a laptop speaker system from Flipkart during this sale with a discount of up to 60%.
TV Streaming Devices Rs. 2,799
The TV streaming devices that let you stream entertainment content from OTT apps and more on your smart TV starting from Rs. 2,799 in the country during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020.
Up To 50% Off On DVD Players
The DVD players are available via Flipkart during this sale at up to 50% discount. Check out the offers that you are available on Flipkart right now.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,790
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999