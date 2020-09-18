ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Up To 60% Discount On Home Entertainment Devices

    By
    |

    Flipkart, one of the most popular e-commerce portals in the country that attracts millions of online shoppers with numerous discounts and price cut has come with another sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 has debuted in India and it lets buyers get their hands on a slew of gadgets across categories.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Discounts And Offers
     

    If you are looking forward to buy home entertainment products such as speakers, home theater systems, soundbars, and other similar products, then you can head on to Flipkart as the e-commerce portal provides a slew of attractive offers and discounts for its users.

    Currently, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can get up to 60% off on home entertainment products.

    DJ Speakers Starts From Rs. 1,999

    DJ Speakers Starts From Rs. 1,999

    You can get DJ speakers with super bass performance on Flipkart starting from as low as Rs. 1,999 during the ongoing sale. If you are someone who parties a lot, then you should definitely try your hands on one such DJ speaker.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Do you prefer using home theaters for a cinematic feel at your home? Well, home theater systems are available at a whopping up to 60% discount on Flipkart right now. Check out the various brands available on the website or app.

    Soundbars Start From Rs. 3,999
     

    Soundbars Start From Rs. 3,999

    Soundbars are a recent rage as these speaker systems do not occupy a lot of space and still deliver the best-in-class sound output. Given that soundbars are a nice addition to your living room, you can get your hands on one for as low as Rs. 3,999 onwards.

    Up To 60% Off On Laptop Speakers

    Up To 60% Off On Laptop Speakers

    Are you interested in laptop speakers? Well, you can get your hands on a laptop speaker system from Flipkart during this sale with a discount of up to 60%.

    TV Streaming Devices Rs. 2,799

    TV Streaming Devices Rs. 2,799

    The TV streaming devices that let you stream entertainment content from OTT apps and more on your smart TV starting from Rs. 2,799 in the country during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020.

    Up To 50% Off On DVD Players

    Up To 50% Off On DVD Players

    The DVD players are available via Flipkart during this sale at up to 50% discount. Check out the offers that you are available on Flipkart right now.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X