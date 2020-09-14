Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 Sneak Peek: Discount Offers On Selected Smartphones

The sneak peeks into the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 reveals discount offers on selected smartphones like the iPhone SE 2020, Oppo Reno 2F, Redmi K20 Pro, LG G8X, and more.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

The new affordable Apple iPhone SE 2020 is going to get even more affordable at the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale. Eager buyers can get the latest iPhone that draws power from the Apple Bionic A13 chipset starting from Rs. 35,999.

Oppo Reno 2F

The Oppo Reno2 F also gets a massive price drop at the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020. The Oppo Reno2 F with its 48MP quad-camera setup can be purchased for Rs. 17,990 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 19,990.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is one of the most trending phones of the year with its Snapdragon 855 processor. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 is offering the Redmi K20 Pro for only Rs. 22,999 instead of Rs. 28,999.

Apple iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR has won a lot of praise for its large display and performance. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 is offering the iPhone XR from Rs. 44,999 with no cost EMI from Rs. 5,000.

LG G8X

The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 has offered a massive price slash on the LG G8X, which comes with a Dual-Screen feature. Users can now get the LG G8X for only Rs. 39,990 instead of Rs. 70,00.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro has been one of the most successful phones from the company, especially for its 33W fast charging tech. The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 is offering the Poco M2 Pro from Rs. 13,99 instead of Rs. 16,999.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro at the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 gets a discount, which now places at Rs. 25,999 instead of Rs. 29,999. The 90Hz display on the Realme X2 Pro can be experienced now with an additional Rs. 4,000 off with a discount.

Oppo Reno 2z

One of the big deals for an Oppo smartphone on the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 is for the Oppo Redno2 Z. The pop-up selfie camera on the smartphone can be explored now starting from Rs. 27,490 with an additional Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions.

Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 is one of the best phones in the market, which will now be available for Rs. 14,990 on the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020. The 5,000 mAh battery on the Vivo Y30 is a key highlight and buyers have a good discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020.