Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Discount Offers On Smart TVs
Flipkart is one of the most popular online retailers, attracting millions of buyers with price cuts and discounts. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020 is one example of attractive offers from Flipkart. Here, buyers can check out various gadgets including smartphones, smart TV, and more. When it comes to smart TVs, there are plenty of options in the market catering to a diverse set of demands. The Flipkart Saving Days Sale 2020 offers a discount on various smart TVs from brands like Philips, Nokia, Samsung, and so on.
For instance, you can avail 62% Off on Philips 6600 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV. If you're looking for more options with Philips, one can also check out the new Philips 108cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV and get 55% off. Of course, there are plenty of other brands to check out and the Flipkart Saving Days Sale 2020 has many more to offer. One can also explore other smart TVs like the Sansui 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV and 32% off. One can also explore the Kodak 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and the Thomson 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and avail 28% and 29% discount, respectively.
When it comes to smart TVs, Sony is one of the popular brands that come to mind. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020 is offering 33% Off on Sony Bravia W662F 125.7cm (50-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV. Samsung is another popular brand and smart TVs like The Frame 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV are available at a 34% discount. Buyers can also get 28% Off on Samsung 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV.
Some of the other offers at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020 include 55% Off on Coocaa 127cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50S3N) and 54% Off on Coocaa 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. The sale is also giving away a 40% discount on Nokia 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and the LG UHD 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV.
62% Off On Philips 6600 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux based
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
55% Off On Coocaa 127cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50S3N)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
33% Off On Sony Bravia W662F 125.7cm (50 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 10 W
- Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
55% Off On Philips 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux based
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 61 Hz
54% Off On Coocaa 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
40% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
40% Off On LG UHD 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: WebOS
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
34% Off On Samsung The Frame 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Apple TV|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Tizen
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 40 W
- Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
32% Off On Sansui 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
29% Off On Thomson 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
28% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Tizen
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
28% Off On Kodak 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840X2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,460
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,799
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999