Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Discount Offers On Smart TVs

For instance, you can avail 62% Off on Philips 6600 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV. If you're looking for more options with Philips, one can also check out the new Philips 108cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV and get 55% off. Of course, there are plenty of other brands to check out and the Flipkart Saving Days Sale 2020 has many more to offer. One can also explore other smart TVs like the Sansui 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV and 32% off. One can also explore the Kodak 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and the Thomson 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and avail 28% and 29% discount, respectively.

When it comes to smart TVs, Sony is one of the popular brands that come to mind. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020 is offering 33% Off on Sony Bravia W662F 125.7cm (50-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV. Samsung is another popular brand and smart TVs like The Frame 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV are available at a 34% discount. Buyers can also get 28% Off on Samsung 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV.

Some of the other offers at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020 include 55% Off on Coocaa 127cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50S3N) and 54% Off on Coocaa 138cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. The sale is also giving away a 40% discount on Nokia 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV and the LG UHD 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV.

62% Off On Philips 6600 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux based

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

55% Off On Coocaa 127cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (50S3N)

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

33% Off On Sony Bravia W662F 125.7cm (50 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: Linux based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 10 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

55% Off On Philips 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux based

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 61 Hz

54% Off On Coocaa 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

40% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

40% Off On LG UHD 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: WebOS

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

34% Off On Samsung The Frame 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Apple TV|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Tizen

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 40 W

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

32% Off On Sansui 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

29% Off On Thomson 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Supported Apps: Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

28% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Tizen

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

28% Off On Kodak 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

