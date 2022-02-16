ENGLISH

    Flipkart Discounts On Realme Smart TVs 32-inch, 43-inch, And 50-inch Screen TVs

    By
    |

    Realme has expanded its product offering to include more than just smartphones. The brand caters to a wide Indian audience with its audio accessories, wearables like fitness bands, and of course, smart TVs. The Realme smart TV range has also expanded drastically over time. If you're looking for a new smart TV from Realme, the Flipkart Discount Sale On Realme Smart TVs is the best place to head to.

     

    Going into the details, the Flipkart Discount Sale On Realme Smart TVs is offering a whopping discount on the Realme 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV, which now costs just Rs. 16,999. Plus, the Realme 108 cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is now available for just Rs. 28,999.

    Flipkart Discount Sale On Realme Smart TVs

    The Flipkart Discount Sale On Realme Smart TVs is also offering the Realme NEO 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (RMV2101) with a 31 percent discount. Buyers can also check out the Realme 80 cm (32-inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (RMV2003) and the Realme 126 cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV at the sale.

    If you're looking for something premium at the Flipkart Discount Sale On Realme Smart TVs, you can go for the Realme SLED 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55 for Rs. 48,999. Plus, the Realme 108 cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (TV 43) is also a good deal.

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
     

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 5% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off)

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (RMV2101)

    Realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (RMV2101)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)

    Realme NEO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (RMV2003)

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (RMV2003)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 20% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (2% off)

    Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 2% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (TV 43)

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (TV 43)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 27,999 (3% off)

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (TV 43) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55

    Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (30% off)

    Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:30 [IST]
    X