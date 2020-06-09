Just In
- 51 min ago HTC Desire 20 Pro With Snapdragon 665 SoC Confirmed To Launch On June 16
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30 Days Battery Life Launched For Rs. 549
- 1 hr ago Huawei P Smart S Launched With App Gallery: Features, Price, Availability
- 1 hr ago Exclusive: Logitech G To Bring New Products To Help Gaming Community In India
Don't Miss
- News 'Fund for 108-ft-tall Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport allocated in previous budget'
- Movies Ram Gopal Varma Charges Rs 200 For Naked & The Reason Behind The Price Hike Is Quite Weird
- Finance India's Gold Imports Fell By About 99% In May: Report
- Automobiles Yamaha Introduces Special Service Camp In India For Frontline COVID-19 Warriors
- Lifestyle 7 Effective Tips To Get Rid Of Dark Lips Naturally
- Sports Sukhwinder Singh recalls how a young Sunil Chhetri proved his coaching instincts right in debut series
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Flipkart TV Days Sale : Best Deals And Discounts On Mi And Motorola Smart TV and More
Flipkart TV Days sale is here providing attractive discounts on both smart TVs and non-smart TVs. During this sale, interested buyers can avail 10% instant discount on their purchase by using a credit or debit card for the same. Also, the e-commerce portal provides over 15 options for the buyers to choose from during this sale.
If you are looking forward to purchase a new TV, then this sale is the right time as you can get attractive discounts from June 8 to 11 during the sale. It offers TVs that are newly launched in the country at no-cost EMI payment option along with complete TV protection for three years and free installation. Check out the offers on smart TVs during the Flipkart TV Days sale from here.
Samsung Series 4 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Samsung Series 4 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is priced at Rs. 24,999 with 10% instant discount, 5% unlimited cashback offer, and an additional discount of Rs. 600. Also, there is an exchange offer with up to Rs. 7,000 discount.
Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at Rs. 53,999 and comes with no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 4,500 per month, standard EMI and up to Rs. 7,000 of additional discount.
iFFALCON by TCL V2A 163.83cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV
This Flipkart TV Days sale, iFFALCON, one amongst India's fastest growing AI TV brands by TCL, is set to provide special offers on its premium range of TVs - K31 and F2A, starting at INR 20,999 and INR 9999, respectively. The offer will be valid from June 8 to June 11, 2020.
The best part? The device supports smart interconnectivity, which enables users to connect and control other smart home devices like AC, lights, refrigerator and more via their TV sets. The F2A is available in two variants - 32 inches and 40 inches, @ INR 9999 and INR 15,999, respectively, while the K31 comes in three variants - 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches, available at INR 20,999, 24,999 and 29,999, respectively.
Thomson UD9 PRO 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65TH1000)
Thomson UD9 PRO 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65TH1000) is priced starting from Rs. 50,999. There is no-cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 7,000 of additional exchange discount on the Thomson TV during the Flipkart TV Days sale.
BPL 123cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Android
BPL 123cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Android is available for Rs. 30,999 and comes with attractive discounts of up to 10% from bank partners. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,000.
LG All-in-One 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
LG All-in-One 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV is an affordable offering priced at Rs. 27,000. During this sale, you can buy this LG smart TV with no-cost EMI payment options and up to Rs. 7,000 of additional discount.
Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is priced at Rs. 35,999 and comes with an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. The other attractive offers include up to 10% bank offer, and an additional exchange discount.
Motorola 107.6cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Wireless Gamepad
Motorola 107.6cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Wireless Gamepad carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999 and there is no-cost EMI payment options and additional discount of up to Rs. 7,000 besides the bank offer.
Kodak 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Kodak 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is priced at Rs. 23,999 and comes with no-cost EMI and an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,000 on exchanging an old TV.
-
74,999
-
52,688
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160