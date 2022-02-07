ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Smart TVs are a rage these days and many people want to upgrade to smart TVs as these let them access a wide range of content. It is possible to view all the OTT content bundled in a TV with these offerings. Now, during the Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022, if you want to buy a smart TV, then you can get alluring discounts and offers.

     
    Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs To Buy

    Flipkart hosts a slew of smart TV models from various brands including OnePlus, Kodak, iFFALCON, LG, HiSense, Mi, Vu and much more. Take a look at the discounts on smart TVs during the Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022 and get any of the offers below.

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (36% off)

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 75,000 50% off

    Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ)
     

    LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,990 38% off

    LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ) is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off)

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (7% off)

    OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.

    TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (31% off)

    TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (25% off)

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

    Nokia 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 62,999 (28% off)

    Nokia 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Crystal 4K 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Samsung Crystal 4K 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 68,400 (31% off)

    Samsung Crystal 4K 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 61,999 (30% off)

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (30% off)

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vu Cinema TV Action Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Vu Cinema TV Action Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 85,000 (45% off)

    Vu Cinema TV Action Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 45% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

    Hisense A71F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Hisense A71F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 (21% off)

    Hisense A71F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (34% off)

    LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

    iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (41% off)

    iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 41% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (27% off)

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Voice Search (UA55AUE70AKLXL)

    Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Voice Search (UA55AUE70AKLXL)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 76,900 (29% off)

    Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Voice Search is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (18% off)

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X