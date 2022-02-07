Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs To Buy In India

Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (36% off)

Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 75,000 50% off

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,990 38% off

LG 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ) is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off)

Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (7% off)

OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.

TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (31% off)

TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (25% off)

SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 62,999 (28% off)

Nokia 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Crystal 4K 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 68,400 (31% off)

Samsung Crystal 4K 125 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 61,999 (30% off)

MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (30% off)

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 85,000 (45% off)

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 45% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

Hisense A71F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 (21% off)

Hisense A71F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (34% off)

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (41% off)

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 41% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (27% off)

KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Voice Search (UA55AUE70AKLXL)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 76,900 (29% off)

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Voice Search is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (18% off)

OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Days Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.