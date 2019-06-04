ENGLISH

    Flipkart TV Sale – Buy Big Screen TVs At Up To 60% Discount

    By
    |

    From a luxury element, TV has become a prerequisite these days. We can hardly find an Indian household without a TV. It can be anything such as the dated CRT TV, LED, LCD, OLED TV or QLED TV. Given that there are many varieties, numerous brands have cropped up and are launching their own portfolio of products in this sector.

    Currently, the Smart TV trend is catching up and everyone wants to upgrade to a such a TV, which will let them enjoy much more than the TV shows and content broadcast by channels. Well, smart TVs provide a lot of content from the internet and apps just like smartphones. Apart from smart TV, big screen TVs are also popular these days as these offer an immersive visual experience.

    If you want to upgrade to a TV with a big screen, then here we list some of the best TVs that you can consider. Notably, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is offering attractive discounts of up to 60% on these big screen TVs. So, why are you waiting? Just head on to Flipkart and buy your favorite TV to get unlimited content your disposal.

    30% off on Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    key Specs

    • 30 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    40% off on iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm
     

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    40% off on Vu 190cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 30 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    31% off on MarQ by Flipkart 165 cm (65) Ultra HD (4K)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    34% off on Onida Google Certified 147.32cm

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    40% off on LG 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    18% off on Samsung Q Series 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 40 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 200 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    36% off on Panasonic FX600 Series 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 1500 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

