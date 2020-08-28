How To Get A Complete Home Theater Experience At Home

Viewing Experience At Home

The pandemic and the consecutive lockdown have left us clasped indoors. With the malls and cinema complexes shut down for months now, the complete movie experience is something almost everyone has missed. Thankfully, most of the new movies were released directly on OTT platforms, which helped kill the boredom.

At the same time, as exciting as it was, I often found numerous distractions while watching a new movie at home on an OTT platform. The sounds of a household are something I couldn't completely eliminate. I could also relate to a debate on Twitter, where people were spending time on their smartphones while a movie ran in the background.

Naturally, this type of distraction is very minimal when you're sitting in a theater. Plus, the large screen and the enhanced Dolby Audio in a theater curb all other disturbances and engulf the viewer completely into the movie.

A Home Theater Experience

For all we know, the theaters are going to be shut for some more time. Till then, we'll need to make the best of what we have at home or upgrade to better options. I know people who have a dedicated room for the enhanced viewing experience, including sound-proof walls, comfortable recliners, and of course- large 4K TVs expanding over 70-inches and an audio system with Surround Sound and 5.1 home theater.

However, this might not be an option for all of us. You can still setup a theater experience at home within your budget keeping these pointers in mind. A lot of us have good TVs, so the first step would be to get a good sound system. The audio setup is what completes the experience, so invest in a good one like a 5.1 home theater system. You could also choose from soundbars or tower speakers.

Next would be placing the audio system to get the maximum effect. A 5.1 home theater speaker system is best enjoyed when the speakers are placed at a good distance, creating that Surround Sound experience. This means you'll also need to get power strips or spike busters to setup the audio system. At the same time, you wouldn't want to disturb your neighbors so try to make it soundproof within your budget with some carpeting and curtains.

Make The Best Of It

Once the technical aspect of the home theater system is complete, make the best of it with comfortable sitting arrangements. A tub of popcorn also wouldn't hurt! At the same time, make sure there are limited distractions. There's no point in setting up a wonderful home theater if you're only going to scroll through Twitter instead of enjoying the content.