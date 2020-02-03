How To Install Amazon Prime On Jio Set-Top Box Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has become the number one operator in terms of both revenue and subscribers. In fact, Jio has many popular plans which offer good benefits. The company has also launched a set-top box that provides all DTH and OTT facilities.

The newly launched set-top box comes with many features like video and free calling. But, the company is not providing access to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Today we are going to tell you about third-party apps that the company is offering and how buyers can install Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Currently, Reliance Jio is offering five OTT services such as Hotstar, YouTube, VOOT, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Voot.

Step 1: First, you need to open the menu, and then you have to go to the browser application.

Step 2: Then, you have to look for APK files to download the apps.

Step 3: After that, you have to search for the entire list of the app.

Step 4: Then, you have to navigate through the settings of the set-top box.

Step 5: After that, you'll have to search for an app installer. After opening that you have to look for APK and then Amazon Prime Video APK.

Step 6: Then, you have to press to the install button. After that, the app is installed on the STB.

It is worth mentioning that these steps allow you to download the apps that Jio is not offering. However, the STB is not running on Android 9 Pie. So, there are chances that the app may not work properly. At present, JioFiber is offering six plans that start at Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499. It offers speed at 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps. It also ships unlimited data.

