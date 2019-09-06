Jio Fiber Plans: Price, Offers, Speed, Benefits, Validity And More Details

Jio Fiber Tariff Plans

Jio Fiber monthly prepaid tariff plans will range from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499. The broadband service will offer unlimited data benefits, free voice calling across the country and TV video calling service. The benefits vary depending on the plan. Below, you will be able to find the details of the Jio Fiber tariff plans.

Jio Fiber Rs. 699 Bronze Plan

The entry-level plan is called Bronze and is priced at Rs. 699. This plan offers 100GB data at 100Mbps speed. It also comes with 50GB additional data in the same validity period of 30 days. After exhausting the FUP limit, the data speed will drop to 1Mbps. The additional benefits include TV video calling, latency-free gaming, device security with Norton Device for a maximum of five devices for a year. Also, as a part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. There is free subscription to JioSaavn and JioCinema for three months.

Jio Fiber Rs. 849 Silver Plan

Jio Fiber Silver plan priced at Rs. 849 offers 200GB data at a speed of 100Mbps. Also, there is 100% additional data offering another 200GB data to users every month. This makes the overall data benefit as 400GB with this monthly plan. Apart from this, the other aspects remain the same as the Bronze plan.

Jio Fiber Rs. 1,299 Gold Plan

The Gold plan priced at Rs. 1,299 offers 500GB data at high speeds of 250Mbps. The additional data benefit is 250GB, which totals the data benefit to 750GB for 30 days. This plan will offer similar benefits such as gaming, video calling, voice calling and more for free. Also, it comes with free annual subscription to OTT apps such as JioSaavn and JioCinema.

Jio Fiber Rs. 2,499 Diamond Plan

The next tariff plan is the Diamond plan priced at Rs. 2,499. It offers 1250GB of data and additional 250GB of data. This accounts to 1500GB of data at high speeds of 500Mbps. The plan will also bundle all the other benefits as the above plans and comes with bundled access to VR experience and premium content such as First Day First Show movies.

Jio Fiber Rs. 3,999 Platinum Plan

The Jio Fiber Platinum plan is priced at Rs. 3,999 and offers 2500GB of data per month with a speed of 1Gbps. This plan also comes with additional benefits as the Gold plan costing Rs. 2,499.

Jio Fiber Rs. 8,499 Titanium Plan

The Titanium plan of Jio Fiber broadband service is priced at Rs. 8,499. It offers the same data speed of 1 Gbps as the Rs. 3,999 plan. However, it offers a whopping 5000GB data for a month. The additional benefits are similar to those of the Platinum and Gold plans listed above.

Long-Term Jio Fiber Plans

Besides these monthly plans, Jio Fiber will be available in the form of long-term plans ranging from 3, 6 and 12 months. These plans provide higher value to the subscribers. The company has teamed up with banks to provide EMI payment options for the subscribers choosing annual plans.

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

Along with the annual plans called Jio Forever plans, users will get the following benefits. There will be free Jio 4K Set Top Box, complimentary subscription to OTT apps (varies based on plan), and unlimited voice and data. In addition, the subscribers of Jio Fiber Gold plan and above will get free television set.