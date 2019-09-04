Reliance Jio 4K Set-Top Box Vs Airtel Xstream Box – Here Are Notable Differences

Well, Airtel Xstream Box is a set-top box based on Android 9 Pie. It can relay content from both standard cable channels and OTT sources. In comparison, both these services have their own features and offer benefits for subscribers. Here is a comparison to help you understand how the Jio 4K set-top box and Airtel Xtream Box are different.

Media Streaming

The USP of Jio and Airtel set-top boxes is entertainment in the form of online streaming. Jio 4K set-top box has been demoed already and is preloaded with apps including JioCinema, which bundles a massive collection of shows and movies. There are other apps including JioGames, JioSaavn, JioTV, etc. However, it remains to be known if the 4K set-top box will support other Android apps.

In comparison, Airtel Xstream Box running Android 9 Pie will let users install a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, is preloaded with apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Airtel Xtream app, Airtel Store and more. Also, there is Chromecast support in the Airtel set-top box.

Online Gaming

Gaming is a big market and Jio 4K set-top box comes with support for online multiplayer gaming. At the 42nd AGM, the company showed a demo is the same. It was seen that there is zero latency when it comes to online multiplayer gaming. The set-top box is touted to support almost all controllers available now including software-based controllers on smartphones.

On the other hand, Airtel Xtream Box does not support online gaming service. However, gaming buffs can download games from the Google Play Store and stream the same to their TVs, thanks to the Chromecast support.

Video Calling

With Jio 4K set-top box, it is possible to make video calls via a TV. The JioCall app makes this possible. Notably, users can make a video call to any supported device irrespective of the network. Unfortunately, there is no such feature in the Airtel Xtream Box.

Price Comparison

Reliance Jio announced that the Jio Fiber and 4K Jio set-top box service will be launched on September 5. However, it is known that the Jio Fiber plans will range from Rs. 700 to Rs. 10,000 and offer 100Mbps speed. And, users need to pay Rs. 4,500 refundable security deposit to avail the service installed.

In terms of comparison, the Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs. 3,999. Buyers of the Airtel set-top box will get complimentary subscriptions to all content bundled within the Xstream app for a year. Also, there will be a free subscription to an HD DTH pack for a month. Interestingly, users of Airtel Digital TV can upgrade to the set-top box at a discounted cost of Rs. 2,249.