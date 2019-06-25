ENGLISH

    JioCall App Confirms Fixed Line Calling Service – How To Use This Service

    While Reliance Jio is amidst the rollout of the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service all over the country, it appears to have brought a transformation to the Jio4GVoice app. Well, this app has been transformed into JioCall, which makes way for a new fixed line service. The app has been updated to make Jio fixed line connections smart.

    JioCall App Confirms Fixed Line Calling Service

     

    The app facilitates making voice and video calls directly via your smartphone. And, it will continue to offer the features that were provided by Jio4GVoice app including VoLTE support to 2G, 3G and 4G phones and HD voice and video calling. The JioCall app is designed to work similar to a JioFi device enabling VoLTE calling features.

    How To Use JioCall

    To use the JioCall app, you need to configure your 10-digit Jio GigaFiber fixed line number on the app, as per the listing on Google Play. Once the configuration is done, it is highlighted that the app will let you do voice calling via a fixed line number directly through your smartphone. Notably, there will be a Fixed Profile to make calls from the fixed line connection.

    The Google Play Store listing notes that users need not have a separate SIM card on their smartphones to enjoy the voice and video calls via the Jio network. It suggests that the calling feature will be available via the JioCall app and leverages the fixed line connection.

    Besides this, the JioCall app offers Rich Communication Services that brings rich call, group chat, individual chat, location share, stickers and in-call file share features. You can use these features only with an active Jio SIM.

    What Do We Think About The App?

    Notably, there is no official word from Reliance Jio regarding the JioCall app and the update was spotted by TelecomTalk. We have checked the features via the Google Play listing as well. The report notes that some early Jio GigaFiber users have already received the landline access via the GigaHub Home Gateway. And, the fixed line service will be available at the formal launch of the broadband service.

     

    It is interesting to that you make voice and video calls using a fixed line number via a smartphone. We need to wait for an official confirmation that is expected to happen soon.

    Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
